From the Locker Room: COVID postponement

After Friday's light workout at Sox Park, both manager Ricky Renteria and first baseman José Abreu admitted some discomfort with the way the schedule has wrangled out, necessitating (at best) a doubleheader on Saturday.

"It is very difficult to think about [being infected by playing the Cardinals]," Abreu said. "We’re not in a position to judge anybody. As a team, we have concerns, but MLB and the protocols have been put in play and are effective. If they’re giving St. Louis the green light, we have to protect ourselves under the circumstances."

"When you’re trying to get on a roll, a stoppage is not what you’re looking for," Renteria admitted.

But both men, and the White Sox as a whole, are looking to make the best of an odd situation.

"It’s been difficult, no doubt about it," Abreu said. "But we understand the situation and the reality of the times we're living in. Hopefully, we can play tomorrow, We have to deal with it. Hopefully, everything’s going to be OK."

Both subjects somehow attracted more Dallas Keuchel questions, and there was little news made there; Renteria preached open-mindedness to the idea of a player speaking out in the locker room and media, while Abreu respected Keuchel's right to speak up but considered the improved play afterward coincidental.

On sunnier notes, I asked Abreu about his outstanding defense in 2020, and he immediately passed credit off to Super Joe McEwing.

"In my career, I’ve had a chip on my shoulder about my defense," Abreu said. "People say I’m not good, but that’s not the case. I’ve been able to improve because of all the work I’ve done with Super Joe, who has a lot of knowledge. It's a combination of two factors: My effort, and Super Joe’s guidance."

For Abreu's full media session, courtesy of the White Sox, watch below:

And to watch Ricky's full media session, courtesy of the White Sox, watch below: