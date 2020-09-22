SI.com
South Side Hit Pen
HomeFeaturesHistoryMinorsGamesNews
Search

From the Locker Room: Lucas looks ahead to the playoffs

Brett Ballantini

For a guy with a regular-season start remaining, it felt a little odd to roll out the postseason questions, but, here we are.

The very first for Lucas propositioned whether the 2020 White Sox would be a disappointment if they lost in the first round of the playoffs.

While conceding that from the start of the season standpoint, just making the playoffs this fall is a measure of success, Giolito didn't stop there: "For us, if you don’t win the World Series, you didn’t achieve what you were supposed to do."

Soon afterward, Giolito was asked whether he'd have nerves as he stepped to the mound in Game 1 next week.

"I don’t think so," he said, thoughtful as always. "For me, I’m looking at it from the positive end: 'OK, we made the playoffs, why not go out and pitch the best I can to put us in the best position?' If I think about nervousness or negative feelings, that’s going to throw me off."

For a guy who's never experienced the playoffs, Lucas definitely has a plan in mind, and plenty of anticipation.

"There’s nothing like it," he said. "Excitement at an all-time high. It’s going to be a new experience. It’s going to be a ton of fun. That’s what I’m focused on, enjoying it. Just go out there and give it my 100%. Just enjoy the experience despite [baseball in 2020] being a little different and weird.

"Hopefully, it's the first of many."

---

Lucas Giolito video courtesy of the Chicago White Sox.

THANKS FOR READING SOUTH SIDE HIT PEN
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cleveland Baseball Team stuffs White Sox, 7-4

Drown your sorrows tonight, Sox fans. Monday sucks, and tomorrow's another day.

Colleen Sullivan

by

Brett Ballantini

A dive into Luis Robert's September slump

As exciting as the Chicago White Sox rookie outfielder has been in 2020, he's now dealing with his first prolonged bout of adversity

LukeSmailes

by

Brett Ballantini

Know Your Enemy: Cleveland Baseball Team

Some people are fans of the Cleveland Baseball Team Indians. We here at SSHP are not. This is our preview of our next series, so Chicago White Sox fans can know their enemy.

Colleen Sullivan

Deserving Dane: Dunning needs to be third starter in the playoffs

Even with less experience than Dylan Cease, Dunning needs to be the third guy in the Chicago White Sox playoff rotation. He has earned that opportunity, and so far has shown that no moment has been too big for him.

Sean Williams

White Sox try to bore Reds to death and fail, 7-3

Dylan Cease no-hits Cincy ... but the walks are another story

Leigh Allan

by

Mark Liptak

From the Locker Room: Tim Anderson strikes ... twice

He finally got to Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer!

Brett Ballantini

Ridin’ solo for 5-0: Sox break through vs. Bauer behind five solo dingers

Tim Anderson gets the best of Trevor Bauer both on the field and off

Trevor Lines

by

Mark Liptak

From the Locker Room: Garrett Crochet's sizzling debut

The first player from the 2020 draft class in the majors blows up the Great American Ballpark radar gun from the get-go

Brett Ballantini

Sports Illustrated jinx works online, too!

Chicago White Sox fall to Cincinnati Reds in a listless offensive effort, 7-1. But rookie Garrett Crochet wowed

Leigh Allan

by

Mark Liptak

Know Your Enemy: Cincinnati Reds

The playoff clinchers Chicago White Sox face a franchise fighting for the postseason

Leigh Allan

by

Brett Ballantini