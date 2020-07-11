South Side Hit Pen
Have no fear, Colomé is here — and ready to help out however he can

Brett Ballantini

Call it the spirit of the spring-turned-steadfastness of the summer, but Alex Colomé is ready to take on anything.

And yes, that means non-save, lower-leverage, humdrum appearances this summer, as necessary.

"I’m open to whatever it is to help the team," Colomé says, fresh from a first inning of intrasquad work on Friday. "Of course, it’s not the same adrenaline in the eighth vs. the ninth. But I know how different this season will be. It will require a lot of different things of us."

Of course, it matters not when the closer pitches if he is unable to pitch. So how quickly can he be ready, in this truncated summer tuneup?

"I’ll put it this way. If the season starts tomorrow, I’ll be ready," Colomé says. "My arm is not 100%, but my body is. This is the just my first time just facing hitters. In spring training, I need two or three outings like this to be ready."

Just two, or three? Colomé, whose serious countenance betrays ruthless devotion to his craft, won't even crack when given the chance to vote for a shorter spring training.

"It’s difficult to say, because everyone isn’t equal," the closer says. "Not everyone has the same body type. I’ve been working all along, and some players need more time. It's difficult for me to say something like [a shorter spring training] will work for everybody."

Colomé had more for the media on Friday, so be sure to check it out below, courtesy of the White Sox:

