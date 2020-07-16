South Side Hit Pen
Kid Keuchy's peak perfection

Brett Ballantini

Yeah, White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel is still rounding his way into Opening Day readiness. But with every Summer Camp start, he looks pretty much ready to launch.

Keuchel threw a perfect game in his outing on Wednesday. Of course, the games don't count. And of course, in his final inning the powers-that-be spotted him an out — but also gifted the opposing offense runners on second and third to get things rolling.

But one ground ball to second — Nick Madrigal gunned down Yermín Mercedes at home plate with a perfect peg to Yasmani Grandal — and a deep dribbler to Tim Anderson at short later, perfection of sorts was in fact achieved.

Keuchel, somehow dry after what surely had to be an elated and socially-distanced beer shower with teammates afterward, was pretty critical of his work, calling his first inning "robotic."

But he also acknowledged he was so "locked in" he will continue pitching from the stretch, even with nobody on base, for the time being.

Keuchel is looking to get through 4 ⅔ to five innings with his next outing, which will put him the proper mindset to begin the regular season, likely in the second game vs. Minnesota next Saturday.

Watch the video below, for some really fun stuff about feisty shortstop Tim Anderson, Luis Robert and even Mark Buehrle. There's also Keuchel's reasoning for (unknowingly) parroting Grandal's prediction that the White Sox will be either "really good" or "really bad" in 2020, no in-between. As always, it's courtesy of the White Sox:

Today in White Sox History: July 15

Albert Belle and Batgate descend on Chicago

Mark Liptak

A look at how the White Sox 30-man roster will wrangle out

The club chose roster depth over deep prospect development for the time being, but director of player development Chris Getz confirmed that the strategy could change as the year progresses.

James Fox

Chris Getz: Every year is a precious year

The Chicago White Sox's player development honcho has had to steer the organizational ship through the rockiest waters ever

Brett Ballantini

Today in White Sox History: July 14

A weird and magical day for Black Jack McDowell

Mark Liptak

Yaz is ready to head into battle

The Chicago White Sox catcher's leadership style? "Once they see you working, they’re going to want to work hard with you."

Brett Ballantini

Today in White Sox History: July 13

"Thanks, Chicago Cubs!"

Mark Liptak

New Kids on the Block: young clubbers edition

Chicago White Sox prospects Andrew Vaughn and Yermín Mercedes both are ready and itching to contribute in 2020

Brett Ballantini

Summer Camp Diaries: Life finds a way

Another Chicago White Sox intrasquad game at Guaranteed Rate Field yields a solid performance from top prospect Dane Dunning, alongside thoughts on what baseball coverage looks like during a global pandemic and ... velociraptors?

Janice Scurio

A Conversation With: Danny Farquhar

The former White Sox reliever turned Winston-Salem Dash pitching coach knows a thing or two about beating the odds. We talk about battling adversity, his role in exposing the Astros and his love of a certain Broadway musical that he's been watching twice a day since its release.

Sam Sherman

Today in White Sox History: July 12

More All-Star highlights, including a big Mark Buehrle win in 2005

Mark Liptak