Kid Keuchy's peak perfection

Yeah, White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel is still rounding his way into Opening Day readiness. But with every Summer Camp start, he looks pretty much ready to launch.

Keuchel threw a perfect game in his outing on Wednesday. Of course, the games don't count. And of course, in his final inning the powers-that-be spotted him an out — but also gifted the opposing offense runners on second and third to get things rolling.

But one ground ball to second — Nick Madrigal gunned down Yermín Mercedes at home plate with a perfect peg to Yasmani Grandal — and a deep dribbler to Tim Anderson at short later, perfection of sorts was in fact achieved.

Keuchel, somehow dry after what surely had to be an elated and socially-distanced beer shower with teammates afterward, was pretty critical of his work, calling his first inning "robotic."

But he also acknowledged he was so "locked in" he will continue pitching from the stretch, even with nobody on base, for the time being.

Keuchel is looking to get through 4 ⅔ to five innings with his next outing, which will put him the proper mindset to begin the regular season, likely in the second game vs. Minnesota next Saturday.

Watch the video below, for some really fun stuff about feisty shortstop Tim Anderson, Luis Robert and even Mark Buehrle. There's also Keuchel's reasoning for (unknowingly) parroting Grandal's prediction that the White Sox will be either "really good" or "really bad" in 2020, no in-between. As always, it's courtesy of the White Sox: