Lucas Giolito's first Opening Day start has him jonesing for Friday night

Brett Ballantini

Of course, as the top of the session White Sox starter Lucas Giolito was asked about getting his first career Opening Day start, and it's certainly not something the righty takes for granted.

But it's been preordained long before Ricky Renteria picked up a Giolito bobblehead earlier in the week, so let's cut to some juicier stuff.

After hearing Giolito mention some measures the team was taking to police themselves during this trepidatious season, I followed up by asking the hurler whether he was referring to mere general safety guidelines, or whether team leadership had actually gotten together to figure out a way to navigate the pandemic safely off the field.

"When we’re on the road, we're making sure we’re holding each other accountable, not going out to bars," he says. "We want to keep our eyes on the prize."

After hearing in recent days (and all Summer Camp, really) about just how good this White Sox team is, Giolito was certainly not hesitant about piling on.

"Our talent is through the roof," he says. "We’ve really come together as a team. The culture, the banter, in years past you could see the talent, but we weren't putting it together ... this is going to be the year we really kick it off."

And another aspect of this session that makes it must-watch is Giolito banter with Carlos Rodón. Just as Giolito fields a question about the southpaw, Rodón unwittingly begins to clown Lucas a bit off-screen. Says Giolito: "Can you go do your work? I have to answer a question about you. It’s embarrassing."

And even after questions, Lucas extended his session with a final, unprompted statement about the death of Ed Farmer this spring: "I just want to say rest in peace, Farmio. He is going to be missed this year, big time. What he provided for us in terms of companionship, stories … I just want to make sure we’re keeping him in mind this season."

For the full Giolito media session, courtesy of the White Sox as Lucas checks in from the locker room, watch below:

Uncertainty in right field clouds White Sox's rosy outlook

Depth is tested from Opening Day forward, at the organization's weakest position

Tommy Barbee

by

Mark Liptak

Where were you when Mark Buehrle pitched a perfect game?

From the Cheesecake Factory in 2009 to behind an easel in 2020

Tom Borowski

Perhaps you haven't heard, but Eloy Jiménez likes playing against the Cubs very much, thank you

Dingers down South, dingers up North!

Brett Ballantini

Ricky Speaks: Roster and infirmary notes

Nomar Mazara is out, but replacements abound for the Chicago White Sox manager

Brett Ballantini

White Sox close out Summer Camp competition

2020 Opening Day roster continues to take shape

James Fox

Rodón's emotional return to "real baseball"

It was a long road back, and not without plenty of bumps. The Chicago White Sox pitcher gets teared up while reflecting on the journey

Brett Ballantini

Highlighting progressive voices in a conservative sport

Stop automatically dismissing the voices that are one of our best chances at securing a future for a game we all love — and listen

ambergiese

by

Phil Hundley

Southside Sharpie draws Minnie Miñoso

In a career stretching half a century, the Cuban Comet broke racial barriers and set dozens of records. Now, a Chicago artist puts that Chicago White Sox legend on paper.

Mitchell Ransdell

Ricky Speaks: Over the moon with the Summer Camp effort

The Chicago White Sox manager drills down into the roster, and praises his troops for an honest three weeks of season prep

Brett Ballantini

Thanks, Cubs! Eloy's grand slam sends the Sox to the win column in back-to-back nights

A five-run first and Dallas Keuchel's flawless pitching puts the South Siders up 2-0 in exhibition games

Ashley Sanders

by

Phil Hundley