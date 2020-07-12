South Side Hit Pen
Luis Robert sets social media aflame

Brett Ballantini

As Carlos Rodón left the media room after his session today, he called the next player under the spotlight, Luis Robert, "MVP."

Robert feigned ignorance — but the ascendant star knew what was said. In fact, he keeps abreast of all the scuttlebutt surrounding his extraordinary skills.

Case in point, his un-possible, falling-down homer off Rodón in Saturday's intrasquad game.

"Every time I do something that people don’t’ see very often, I know people are going to start talking, and there will be some jokes," Robert smiles. "I got back to the dugout, and guys were saying, 'Yeah, that’s going to be shown on Sportscenter.' I was checking my social media in the clubhouse. It made me feel good. But when I do those [highlight-reel] things, I’m not thinking of [going viral]."

While Robert did correct a question that presumed Cuba's baseball season was just about the same length as this truncated 2020 (it in fact runs 90 games, not 60), the center fielder saw some lessons that could apply to this MLB campaign.

"In a season like this one, we have to start pretty hot right out of the gate," Robert says. "There's no chance if you start slow. If you don’t start hot, you have to be able to adjust as fast as you can. The season will be over quick."

Luis Robert was the talk of White Sox summer camp on Saturday, and unless you've been under a rock, it's easy to see why. Give this full interview a listen, courtesy of the Chicago White Sox:

Rain Delay Theater: Summer Camp Edition

During the first ever (maybe) intrasquad game rain delay during a pandemic, some thoughts on the positive (and, unfortunately, negative) reactions to Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech's decision to sit out the 2020 season.

Sam Sherman

WIN05

Super Joe Speaks: I'm smiling under my mask

Plenty of WOWs for Luis Robert, and praise for Reynaldo López and Nomar Mazara too

Brett Ballantini

Tommy Barbee

Today in White Sox History: July 11

Frank Thomas gets powerful in All-Star play

Mark Liptak

Hard Karl goes soft

Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodón fashions a fine outing, and spends his session flipping feist for fun

Brett Ballantini

Frank Menechino's Deep Thoughts: Will guys pimp home runs?

The Chicago White Sox batting coach brings color and enthusiasm to the Summer Camp dais. And remember, he's "only happy when he's pissed"

Brett Ballantini

Letters From Summer Camp: White Sox scrimmage in empty park

The South Siders played an intrasquad game in an empty big league park in mid-July, proving that baseball officially has a new normal

Owen Schoenfeld

Two Days in White Sox History: July 9-10

One of the best Chicago White Sox pitchers ever came to town on this day

Mark Liptak

Have no fear, Colomé is here — and ready to help out however he can

Though averse to non-save situations, the Chicago White Sox closer declares himself prepped for anything in this crazy 2020

Brett Ballantini

Super Joe Speaks: Kid Keuchy is bringing the heat

Another good day! Another Chicago White Sox win!

Brett Ballantini

Dallas Keuchel declares it a very good day

Getting his first taste of true competition as a member of the Chicago White Sox, the southpaw starting pitcher sails through sharply

Brett Ballantini