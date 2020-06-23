South Side Hit Pen
Owners unanimously approve 60-game season

Brett Ballantini

After the MLBPA rejected the latest owners' proposal for a 2020 season by a resounding vote, MLB quickly moved to implement a season per the March 26 agreement between the two sides, as the coronavirus pandemic was still ascending.

MLB statement

The statement above tells us a lot of what we wouldn't see in a 2020 season. Sources are indicating that the implemented season, approved unanimously by team owners, would run 60 games. 

What's tricky about this invoking of a season by ownership, rather than a negotiated season, isn't the first piece of information Rob Manfred wants from the MLBPA (ability to start spring training by July 1). It's the second part: Players signing off on the "operating manual" of health protocols that will keep them safe. Presumably, the Operating Manual is not as intensive as necessary, given the recent rash of player coronavirus infections, and the MLB plan to have all 29 teams play in their home cities (the Blue Jays would be playing in Florida, presumably sharing the Tropicana Dome with the Tampa Bay Rays).

Also, by rejecting the owners' latest plan and forcing Manfred to impose a season, the MLBPA has not forfeited its right to a grievance, which most certainly will be filed on behalf of players given ownership's bad-faith bargaining.

It's not inconceivable that players will refuse to report given the dangers present per the pandemic, risking a "bad faith battle" that would ultimately see the MLBPA awarded damages that to a large degree offsets salary losses for punting 2020.

