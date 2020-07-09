Ricky Speaks: Andrew Vaughn is on the move

Another day, another upbeat media session from Chicago White Sox manager Ricky Renteria.

As revealed in a past reel of Sox Sights and Sounds (also available on this here website), Andrew Vaughn has been taking grounders at ... third base. And per the jefe, acquitting himself rather well, thanks.

"This spring, [bench coach] Joe [McEwing] used him at shortstop for footwork," Renteria says. "Several of us believe he's capable of moving around."

And that includes Vaughn himself. The humble homer hitter had a fun little moment with his manager, after Renteria asked him if he thought he could handle third.

"He gave me a little smile," Renteria grinned, "and said, 'I actually played short.'"

Renteria declared all systems go for a four-inning intersquad game on Thursday, with Lucas Giolito, Steve Cishek, Aaron Bummer, Ross Detwiler, Carson Fulmer and Drew Anderson scheduled to throw. Plus, sez Ricky, "a special surprise."

Asked about both Yoán Moncada (out, "upper body injury") and Michael Kopech (out, excused absence), there wasn't much of an update from Renteria. Seems, however, we can expect Moncada back in time for the final week of Summer Camp.

Giolito fever dominated the discussion today, prompting one question that got a (funny) spicy response from Ricky:

Reporter: "I don't know if you can answer this right now, but is Lucas your Opening Day starter?"

Ricky: "You're right, I can't answer that right now."

And he laughed.

I have to say, seeing Renteria every day, the manager is truly a delight. With the energy he brings, it's very easy to see why he has the full-throated endorsement of the front office.

Here's the full Ricky Speaks experience, courtesy of the Chicago White Sox: