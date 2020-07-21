Ricky Speaks: "certain moments of creativity"

Pregame Monday, Ricky Renteria had high praise for how well Yoán Moncada fought off his coronavirus layoff, pushing the manager to play, then backing it up by not missing a beat in the field or at bat.

"He’s been seeing a lot of BP," Renteria said of his third baseman. "Tonight will be the night [he's tested]."

The manager also pretty well outlaid his starting rotation, naming Reynaldo López and Dylan Cease getting up and down five times on Tuesday, and Carlos Rodón starting vs. Milwaukee on Wednesday, with Gio González also getting a lot of work.

That led me to wonder whether the No. 5 (or, No. 6) spot is going to be conventional, or perhaps a hybrid role where Rodón and González perhaps split that fifth spot each turn. The answer, above, is that Ricky is ruling nothing out.

"None of that is out of the question," he said. "We’re [approaching Friday like we're already] late into the year. I’m assuming we’re 100 games in the year. Truth is, the starters are not stretched out to go eight or nine innings. I cannot rule out, under the circumstances, certain moments of creativity."

For Ricky's full media session on Monday, courtesy of the White Sox, watch below: