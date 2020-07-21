South Side Hit Pen
Ricky Speaks: "certain moments of creativity"

Brett Ballantini

Pregame Monday, Ricky Renteria had high praise for how well Yoán Moncada fought off his coronavirus layoff, pushing the manager to play, then backing it up by not missing a beat in the field or at bat.

"He’s been seeing a lot of BP," Renteria said of his third baseman. "Tonight will be the night [he's tested]."

The manager also pretty well outlaid his starting rotation, naming Reynaldo López and Dylan Cease getting up and down five times on Tuesday, and Carlos Rodón starting vs. Milwaukee on Wednesday, with Gio González also getting a lot of work. 

That led me to wonder whether the No. 5 (or, No. 6) spot is going to be conventional, or perhaps a hybrid role where Rodón and González perhaps split that fifth spot each turn. The answer, above, is that Ricky is ruling nothing out.

"None of that is out of the question," he said. "We’re [approaching Friday like we're already] late into the year. I’m assuming we’re 100 games in the year. Truth is, the starters are not stretched out to go eight or nine innings. I cannot rule out, under the circumstances, certain moments of creativity."

For Ricky's full media session on Monday, courtesy of the White Sox, watch below:

Ricky Spoke: Ready for the real games

The change of pace of playing another team, the Chicago Cubs — more than four months in the making — brought relief to the head man

Brett Ballantini

ESPN fiddles as White Sox club Cubs, 7-3

Practice baseball becomes very much real, in the first game we've seen the supercharged South Side lineup attack an opposing team in a long while

Janice Scurio

Phil Hundley

Lucas Giolito likes what he sees as Summer Camp winds down

Rookies Luis Robert and Nick Madrigal are singled out for plaudits

Brett Ballantini

La Pantera is ready to pounce

Luis Robert, the "complete hitter," reflects on last Saturday's blasts, and this Friday's 2020 debut for the Chicago White Sox

Brett Ballantini

What to do about the rotation

The 2020 Chicago White Sox have many potential options when it comes to setting up the pitching rotation.

Trevor Lines

No offense, Schaumburg, but Nick wants to stick in Chicago

Feeling the best he has as a pro, the Chicago White Sox rookie second sacker sees no reason to leave Sox Park in 2020

Brett Ballantini

Ricky Speaks: Taking care of his young guys

With a number of rookies on the verge of making an impact in 2020, the Chicago White Sox manager still practices caution in handling them

Brett Ballantini

Today in White Sox History: July 16-17

The most famous dropped trou in South Side history? We got the Steve Lyons bunt single for ya

Mark Liptak

WIN05

Ricky Speaks: Mum's the word!

Whether on the rotation, or even plans to incorporate Summer Camp into spring, Chicago White Sox manager Ricky Renteria lays low

Brett Ballantini

The Gio González squeeze is on

Six-man rotation? A younger arm moving to the pen? The Chicago White Sox rotation battle winds down

Brett Ballantini