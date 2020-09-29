Ricky Speaks: "You Can't Deny the Success We've Had"

It was a typically upbeat Chicago White Sox manager Ricky Renteria who greeted the media on Monday afternoon, with a list of injury updates and possible lineup changes to run through.

First, the injuries: Leury García appears to be proceeding toward full health and seems on track to start in tomorrow's Game 1. Eloy Jiménez declared himself fit later in the day, but was cautious enough to recognize he was a game-time decision.

You absolutely can expect Edwin Encarnación not to be in the lineup. First off, Ricky acknowledged that it was "not out of the question" to DH Eloy if he was fit enough to hit but perhaps not roam the spacious left field of Oakland Coliseum.

Second, Renteria did not rule out both of his catchers, Yasmani Grandal and James McCann, in the same lineup. Normally, such a move risks disaster, as moving a catcher from DH to behind the plate would lose the designated hitter for the game.

"Right now, if there is the availability to use both, absolutely I will," Renteria said. "That's a quick, easy question for me to answer."

Third, Renteria intimated that Encarnación, though a respected veteran, will see less playing time going forward, after a horrible regular season.

"Obviously, we have a gentleman [Encarnación] who is extremely experienced," Renteria explained. "All of us want to continue to put our best foot forward, and there are a couple options available to us. We will proceed making other adjustments."

Later, Renteria said, not specifically referring to Encarnación per se: "A lot of instances, you have to put your ego aside."

---

Ricky Renteria footage courtesy of the Chicago White Sox.