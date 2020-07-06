Sights and Sounds of Chicago White Sox Summer Camp: Day 4

Again courtesy of the Chicago White Sox, we're able to feature some fantastic footage of today's early workouts from the ballpark.

Here's the rundown of action in today's clip:

Tim Anderson getting in some live BP, with Zack Collins catching

José Abreu stands in, and takes a pitch

Anderson fielding, with Steve Cishek in the background watching

Anderson leaving the field, with his presumably individualized Gatorade sweat towel

Cease warming up in the left-field line "bullpen," alongside Cishek

Cease live BP, with Don Cooper and Curt Hasler looking on

Cease with some other warmup or long toss

Cishek with some live BP

Enjoy, and hopefully we'll be back with some additional live looks at White Sox Summer Camp tomorrow!