Sights and Sounds of Chicago White Sox Summer Camp: Day 4

Brett Ballantini

Again courtesy of the Chicago White Sox, we're able to feature some fantastic footage of today's early workouts from the ballpark.

Here's the rundown of action in today's clip:

  • Tim Anderson getting in some live BP, with Zack Collins catching
  • José Abreu stands in, and takes a pitch
  • Anderson fielding, with Steve Cishek in the background watching
  • Anderson leaving the field, with his presumably individualized Gatorade sweat towel 
  • Cease warming up in the left-field line "bullpen," alongside Cishek
  • Cease live BP, with Don Cooper and Curt Hasler looking on
  • Cease with some other warmup or long toss
  • Cishek with some live BP

Enjoy, and hopefully we'll be back with some additional live looks at White Sox Summer Camp tomorrow!

