Sights and Sounds of Chicago White Sox Summer Camp: Day 5
Brett Ballantini
It was another beautiful day in Chicago for Summer Camp. Many of the beats tweeted out some cool Yermín Mercedes homers, to both left and right. Seek that stuff out, people.
As for today's SoxTV B-roll, there's some tasty stuff packed into less than a couple of minutes as well:
- Gio González throwing live batting practice
- Yasmani Grandal catching
- Kelvin Herrera and Alex Colomé on the mound throwing live BP
- Hobnobbing around the batting cage
- Leury García in repose
- Grandal making a throw to third
- Tim Anderson getting his grounders on
- Long-tossing Carlos Rodón in some glorious green leggings
- Reynaldo López, warming up after already going several innings with daughter Zoe
As always, thanks to the White Sox for giving us a professional glimpse inside of Sox Park!