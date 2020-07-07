Sights and Sounds of Chicago White Sox Summer Camp: Day 5

It was another beautiful day in Chicago for Summer Camp. Many of the beats tweeted out some cool Yermín Mercedes homers, to both left and right. Seek that stuff out, people.

As for today's SoxTV B-roll, there's some tasty stuff packed into less than a couple of minutes as well:

Gio González throwing live batting practice

Yasmani Grandal catching

Kelvin Herrera and Alex Colomé on the mound throwing live BP

Hobnobbing around the batting cage

Leury García in repose

Grandal making a throw to third

Tim Anderson getting his grounders on

Long-tossing Carlos Rodón in some glorious green leggings

Reynaldo López, warming up after already going several innings with daughter Zoe

As always, thanks to the White Sox for giving us a professional glimpse inside of Sox Park!