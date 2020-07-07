South Side Hit Pen
Top Stories
News
History
Games

Sights and Sounds of Chicago White Sox Summer Camp: Day 5

Brett Ballantini

It was another beautiful day in Chicago for Summer Camp. Many of the beats tweeted out some cool Yermín Mercedes homers, to both left and right. Seek that stuff out, people.

As for today's SoxTV B-roll, there's some tasty stuff packed into less than a couple of minutes as well:

  • Gio González throwing live batting practice
  • Yasmani Grandal catching
  • Kelvin Herrera and Alex Colomé on the mound throwing live BP
  • Hobnobbing around the batting cage
  • Leury García in repose
  • Grandal making a throw to third
  • Tim Anderson getting his grounders on
  • Long-tossing Carlos Rodón in some glorious green leggings
  • Reynaldo López, warming up after already going several innings with daughter Zoe

As always, thanks to the White Sox for giving us a professional glimpse inside of Sox Park!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gio González - a White Sox cultural retrospective

The crafty lefty has had a quite artsy career; the 34-year-old former first round draft pick has returned to his (rightful?) place on the South Side. What can 2020 Gio bring to the pitching staff?

Janice Scurio

First two positive tests cloud Summer Camp

Meanwhile, the rotation is shaping up and intrasquad games loom

Brett Ballantini

by

Phil Hundley

Today in White Sox History: July 6

The first baseball All-Star Game ever was played at Comiskey Park on this day.

Mark Liptak

Dylan vs. Luis: Let's put it this way, we're happy they're on the same team

Two ascendant superstars face off on the diamond, team up for the media

Brett Ballantini

Sights and Sounds of Chicago White Sox Summer Camp: Day 4

Tim Anderson gets in some licks, Dylan Cease throws his reps

Brett Ballantini

Ricky Speaks: Guys are rounding into shape each day

The Chicago White Sox manager points to positives for Luis Robert, Gio González, Carlos Rodón and Dylan Cease, but Yoán Moncada's status is more worrisome

Brett Ballantini

Brand-new arm, same old snarl: Carlos Rodón is back

Feeling as fresh as a rookie, the dark horse ace is ready to rock for 60 games

Brett Ballantini

by

Mark Liptak

Sox Vox 3: Scott Reichard on Kopech, the rotation, a pandemic ... and 2020 baseball!

Stop on in, where everybody knows your name, Chicago White Sox fans, and sitaspell with a pair from South Side Hit Pen

Brett Ballantini

Today in White Sox History: July 5

Quite a lopsided win, from a lousy team

Mark Liptak

Effervescent Eloy Jiménez enters the arena

The bubbly Chicago White Sox slugger won't let anything, not even a global pandemic, get him down

Brett Ballantini

by

Phil Hundley