Sights and Sounds of Chicago White Sox Summer Camp: Day 6
Brett Ballantini
Another fun string of cool footage from SoxTV today, including our first taste of intrasquad game action:
- Batting practice
- Team stretch
- José Abreu shagging flies in the outfield
- A murderer's row walking in from the outfield — including Luis Robert in La Pantera gear!
- Lucas Giolito warming up in the practice game, throwing to James McCann
- Giolito pitching to Abreu
- Edwin Encarnación playing first base, mask on hat
- Giolito catches Zack Collins looking on a nasty breaking pitch, McCann with the animated punch-out
Again, footage courtesy of the Chicago White Sox. We'll likely have some four-inning intrasquad footage tomorrow!