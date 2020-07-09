Sights and Sounds of Chicago White Sox Summer Camp: Day 6

Another fun string of cool footage from SoxTV today, including our first taste of intrasquad game action:

Batting practice

Team stretch

José Abreu shagging flies in the outfield

A murderer's row walking in from the outfield — including Luis Robert in La Pantera gear!

Lucas Giolito warming up in the practice game, throwing to James McCann

Giolito pitching to Abreu

Edwin Encarnación playing first base, mask on hat

Giolito catches Zack Collins looking on a nasty breaking pitch, McCann with the animated punch-out

Again, footage courtesy of the Chicago White Sox. We'll likely have some four-inning intrasquad footage tomorrow!