Sights and Sounds of Chicago White Sox Summer Camp: Day 6

Brett Ballantini

Another fun string of cool footage from SoxTV today, including our first taste of intrasquad game action:

  • Batting practice
  • Team stretch
  • José Abreu shagging flies in the outfield
  • A murderer's row walking in from the outfield — including Luis Robert in La Pantera gear!
  • Lucas Giolito warming up in the practice game, throwing to James McCann
  • Giolito pitching to Abreu
  • Edwin Encarnación playing first base, mask on hat
  • Giolito catches Zack Collins looking on a nasty breaking pitch, McCann with the animated punch-out

Again, footage courtesy of the Chicago White Sox. We'll likely have some four-inning intrasquad footage tomorrow!

