South Side Hit Pen
Top Stories
News
History
Games

Super Joe Speaks: Kid Keuchy is bringing the heat

Brett Ballantini

While bench coach Joe McEwing doesn't need a guaranteed White Sox win to outshine the sun in his postgame remarks to media, it apparently doesn't hurt, as he greeted us all with ANOTHER GOOD DAY! ANOTHER SOX WIN! on Friday afternoon.

Before waxing rhapsodic on his usual smattering of Chisox stars, the No. 2 took care of some business as the No. 1.

First, McEwing wished Ricky Renteria godspeed as he attended a family funeral, unsure of his bosses return but vowing to hold the line until then. 

Also, we got updates on two of the more missing faces from camp. Evan Marshall, apparently OK and just a bit slow to get revved, threw live BP on Thursday and should see his first intrasquad action over the weekend. "Nothing new" per Joe on José Ruiz, who appears to be the second man of the failed intake-testing duo, as both he and Yoán Moncada were placed on the 10-day injured list today.

And then, the waxing began.

Dallas Keuchel, who threw 2 ⅓ perfect innings today: "Wow, it’s been unbelievable. Talking about Dallas, you don’t have enough time in the day to discuss the positives he brings to the table. He builds chemistry in the clubhouse, and takes guys under his wing. History shows he’s a winner in every aspect. We’re very, very fortunate to have him in this clubhouse.

"He's 1,000% an Abreu type. He’s the ultimate professional, and just the way he goes about everything ... it’s crisp, to the point, and done the right way."

Biceps Cordero, who threw two pretty solid innings himself: "Jimmy's got plus-plus stuff, biggest thing is controlling his strike zone. One of the top pitchers in the game with getting ground balls ... he was so efficient in the second inning, 11 pitches. At the 11-15 [pitches] clip, he puts everyone in position to be successful."

Luis Robert: "There's nothing on the field he can’t do. He’s gone 0-2 quickly a couple of times, and battled back ... I’m extremely excited. I know with the mask you can’t see how excited I am about this kid."

As always, there's a lot of good stuff here from McEwing, so watch the full session below, courtesy of the White Sox:

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Have no fear, Colomé is here — and ready to help out however he can

Though averse to non-save situations, the Chicago White Sox closer declares himself prepped for anything in this crazy 2020

Brett Ballantini

Dallas Keuchel declares it a very good day

Getting his first taste of true competition as a member of the Chicago White Sox, the southpaw starting pitcher sails through sharply

Brett Ballantini

CryptoSoxery No. 11

The Chicago White Sox had a Jamie Moyer 100 years ago — and believe it or not, it wasn't actually Jamie Moyer

Leigh Allan

Steve Cishek just keeps going about his business

Yeah, a pandemic got in the way, but the veteran reliever will look forward to delivering his usual efficiency over these 60 games in his Chicago White Sox debut

Brett Ballantini

Aaron Bummer, a southpaw for any situation

The Chicago White Sox bullpen stopper is ready to push till the tank is empty in the short 2020 season

Brett Ballantini

Super Joe Speaks: The White Sox are in terrific shape

Pick a topic, any topic, and the bench coach is psyched

Brett Ballantini

Jared Kelley's career, according to a Wii game

In an alternate reality our second-rounder's professional career got off to an excellent start.

Joe Resis

Ricky Speaks: Andrew Vaughn is on the move

The Chicago White Sox manager weighs in on the blue chip's positional flexibility, and the ins and outs of intrasquad play

Brett Ballantini

by

Mark Liptak

Today in White Sox History: July 8

A thrilling 1941 All-Star Game, and two big individual outputs from Carlton Fisk and John Danks as well

Mark Liptak

Sights and Sounds of Chicago White Sox Summer Camp: Day 6

Catcher James McCann channels his inner umpire

Brett Ballantini