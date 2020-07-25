South Side Hit Pen
Tim Anderson: We're all brothers

Brett Ballantini

As one of the foremost Black voices in Major League Baseball, White Sox shortstop was certain to take a knee in support of Black Lives Matter before the first regular season game.

"It was definitely an emotional moment," he said before Saturday's game. "I tried not to shed too many tears. We’re going through something, the world needs to change. I’m the only black guy [on the team, but] we’re all brothers, we all love each other. They supported me through it all."

Before the game, according to Anderson, the White Sox came together to discuss what to do before the game.

"We had a team meeting, and I said whether you kneel or not, you’re still my brothers, we’re family," Anderson said. "It’s all love in this locker room."

José Abreu, the team's unofficial capitán, came to Anderson individually before the game and told the team's unofficial spirit captain that he would support the Black Lives Matter cause by kneeling.

Naturally, I wondered whether Anderson would continue to protest before games. Frankly, the answer was surprising.

"I would not [continue to kneel]," Anderson said. "Yesterday was big enough to spread the love that was need. I will not continue to kneel. I want to show my love in the right way."

It seemed natural to circle back around with TA and ask him how he felt about being a prominent Black voice within major league baseball.

"It means a lot," he said. "It’s how I represent myself. I respect people, no matter what their job title is. I respect everyone. I put great energy on everybody, and the rest takes care of itself."

For the full, must-watch Anderson media session from Saturday, look below, courtesy of the White Sox:

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

So what if the White Sox Lost?

MLB just made the 2020 regular season a joke, anyway

Leigh Allan

by

Mark Liptak

Opening Night's all right for ... eight pitchers?

Chicago White Sox fans didn't have to wait long to see Luis Robert get his first couple of major league hits, and Yoán Moncada looked great. But the defense and pitching couldn't complement the offense, as the South Siders lost 10-5 to the Minnesota Twins.

Sam Sherman

Chicago White Sox Opening Day is here!

The 2020 season will be like nothing we've ever seen before

Tom Borowski

Where were you when Mark Buehrle pitched a perfect game?

From the Cheesecake Factory in 2009 to behind an easel in 2020

Tom Borowski

by

Phil Hundley

Know Your Enemy, Season Opener: Minnesota Twins

Some people are fans of the Minnesota Twins. We here at South Side Hit Pen are not.

Colleen Sullivan

Top Opening Day moments in White Sox history

A look back at some of the most interesting and eventful season debuts — South Side style.

Mark Liptak

Luis Robert: breakout White Sox player for 2020

Your faithful editor, Brett Ballantini, REALLY stretches for this one

Brett Ballantini

Today in White Sox History: July 23

Two very memorable "performances" from White Sox southpaws, Mark Buehrle and Chris Sale

Mark Liptak

Lucas Giolito's first Opening Day start has him jonesing for Friday night

The Chicago White Sox ace couldn't be more excited and proud of the honor

Brett Ballantini

Uncertainty in right field clouds White Sox's rosy outlook

Depth is tested from Opening Day forward, at the organization's weakest position

Tommy Barbee

by

Mark Liptak