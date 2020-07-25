Tim Anderson: We're all brothers

As one of the foremost Black voices in Major League Baseball, White Sox shortstop was certain to take a knee in support of Black Lives Matter before the first regular season game.

"It was definitely an emotional moment," he said before Saturday's game. "I tried not to shed too many tears. We’re going through something, the world needs to change. I’m the only black guy [on the team, but] we’re all brothers, we all love each other. They supported me through it all."

Before the game, according to Anderson, the White Sox came together to discuss what to do before the game.

"We had a team meeting, and I said whether you kneel or not, you’re still my brothers, we’re family," Anderson said. "It’s all love in this locker room."

José Abreu, the team's unofficial capitán, came to Anderson individually before the game and told the team's unofficial spirit captain that he would support the Black Lives Matter cause by kneeling.

Naturally, I wondered whether Anderson would continue to protest before games. Frankly, the answer was surprising.

"I would not [continue to kneel]," Anderson said. "Yesterday was big enough to spread the love that was need. I will not continue to kneel. I want to show my love in the right way."

It seemed natural to circle back around with TA and ask him how he felt about being a prominent Black voice within major league baseball.

"It means a lot," he said. "It’s how I represent myself. I respect people, no matter what their job title is. I respect everyone. I put great energy on everybody, and the rest takes care of itself."

For the full, must-watch Anderson media session from Saturday, look below, courtesy of the White Sox: