2020 OOTP sim: Suspension do-over?

OK, this is plum nuts.

Remember a few games ago, a week ago in fact, when the White Sox opened a series at the Angels with six runs in the first inning? It was a madcap attack the Angels pitching staff, and what looked like a guaranteed win, one half-inning in.

Remember that, someone, the game froze and, upon return, rather than picking up in the bottom of the first, OOTP had me start the entire game over — and worse, the ANGELS were the ones mauling White Sox pitching this time around?

Well, turnabout is fair play. Somehow, although the entire second Rockies game (on Wednesday) was played and in the books, my OOTP program lost it! The White Sox are currently listed at 15-15, and as far as I can tell, Dallas Keuchel never lost his cool and hit Trevor Story with his second pitch of the game, catching both a black eye from a Story haymaker when he rushed the mound and a six-game suspension from MLB.

So, I've got a little catching up to do in our sim season, as well as a "do-over" recap to write. But first, some other news and notes around the OOTP sim world:

Rays shortstop Willy Adames got into a violent argument over balls and strikes with the home plate umpire on April 26 and was not only ejected, but suspended for three games.

Franciso Lindor was named the AL Player of the Week. He hit .458 (11-for-24) with three homers and seven RBIs.

Cody Bellinger was the NL Player of the Week, after going 10-for-24 (.417) with three homers and 12 RBIs.

Washington Nationals star Stephen Strasburg has had a rough season. He went 1-3 with a 4.94 ERA in six starts before getting shelved with a strained oblique. Now comes word that he's had a setback in his rehab, forcing him out for at least another week.

Gleyber Torres got off to a quick early start in 2020, hitting .455. But he's been out for a few weeks with bone marrow edema in his knee, and recently also suffered a setback in rehab. The Yankees started well, with Torres in the lineup, but stand 13-17 overall.

Royals reliever Jorge López is lost for the season after tearing his UCL in an April 25 game. López was 3-0 with 3.60 ERA this season.

Cleveland slugger José Ramírez will miss at least a month with a torn hamstring. He's hitting .353 with eight homers, 24 RBIs and 22 runs this season.

Clayton Richard, who started his career with the White Sox but was traded to the San Diego Padres in the Jake Peavy deal, retired on April 24. The 36-year-old was 1-2 with a 4.05 ERA for the Seattle Mariners this season.

And, in White Sox news: