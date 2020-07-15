Yaz is ready to head into battle

No-b.s., tough-as-nails, Mr.-Sunshine Yasmani Grandal got his first taste of the Summer Camp media podium on Tuesday, and his crapping bullets persona was in midseason form.

Though the truncated spring and all-hands-on-deck 60 games is not ideal for a meticulous perfectionist, Grandal is ready to fire up the tanks and let 'em ride.

"I’m pretty close [to being ready]." he says. "We almost have to start out in midseason form. Our games our getting better and better. I feel pretty good."

And if the White Sox don't start hot? Ooh boy.

"There isn’t going to be a grey area," Grandal acknowledges. "It’s a small window to put everything together. It’s either going to be really good, or really bad. You don’t have time to take them [young players] the hand, like you would for 162 games."

Grandal fielded a somewhat odd question about whether there will be ballboys and batboys this season with unexpected humor: "I’m sure we’ll have our own batboy, maybe one of the players will do it. Maybe guys will crush it [their next game] after being the batboy, so everyone will want to do it."

Unfortunately, I shut the comedy stylings of Yazmanian Devil down early by asking about social distancing as a major league backstop.

"I’d be lying to you if I said I wasn’t worried about it," he says. "You have to take [coronavirus] very seriously. It can spread fast. Not just for my health and my teammates. My wife is pregnant, my kids. We’ll take all the precautions we need. We want to keep everyone safe"

For the full Grandal chat, courtesy of the White Sox, watch below: