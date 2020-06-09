InsideThePinstripes
Who Would the Yankees Pick When Redrafting the Star-Studded 2010 MLB Draft?

Max Goodman

A decade later, the 2010 MLB Draft class still stands as one of the best of all time. 

To go along with the No. 1 overall selection Bryce Harper, stars drafted include Jacob deGrom, Manny Machado, Chris Sale and Christian Yelich, to name a few.

Looking back, the Yankees missed out on a star-studded class. New York picked Cito Culver with the club's lone first-round selection (32nd overall). Culver has yet to make his big-league debut, last seen in the Marlins' system two years ago. He's a career .231 hitter in the Minor Leagues. 

In honor of the 2020 MLB Draft – albeit a shortened version – starting on Wednesday, Sports Illustrated's Emma Baccellieri went back in time to redraft much of the first round from 2010. 

Here's how the first 15 picks look in her analysis (which you can read in full by clicking here):

Pick Number
Team
Actual Pick
Redraft Pick

1

Washington Nationals

Bryce Harper

Chris Sale (Actual: #13, Chicago White Sox)

2

Pittsburgh Pirates

Jameson Taillon

Bryce Harper (Actual: #1, Washington Nationals)

3

Baltimore Orioles

Manny Machado

Christian Yelich (Actual: #23, Miami Marlins)

4

Kansas City Royals

Christian Colon

Manny Machado (Actual: #3, Baltimore Orioles)

5

Cleveland Indians

Drew Pomeranz

Jacob deGrom (Actual: #272, New York Mets)

6

Arizona Diamondbacks

Barret Loux

Yasmani Grandal (Actual: #12, Cincinnati Reds)

7

New York Mets

Matt Harvey

Andrelton Simmons (Actual: #70, Atlanta Braves)

8

Houston Astros

Delino DeShields, Jr.

Noah Syndergaard (Actual: #38, Toronto Blue Jays)

9

San Diego Padres

Karsten Whitson

J.T. Realmuto (Actual: #104, Miami Marlins)

10

Oakland Athletics

Michael Choice

Adam Eaton (Actual: #561, Arizona Diamondbacks)

11

Toronto Blue Jays

Deck McGuire

Matt Harvey (Actual: #7, New York Mets)

12

Cincinnati Reds

Yasmani Grandal

James Paxton (Actual: #134, Seattle Mariners)

13

Chicago White Sox

Chris Sale

Whit Merrifield (Actual: #268, Kansas City Royals)

14

Milwaukee Brewers

Dylan Covey

Kevin Kiermaier (Actual: #941, Tampa Bay Rays)

15

Texas Rangers

Jake Skole

Joc Pederson (Actual: #352, Los Angeles Dodgers)

Not a bad group, right?

Another reason this draft is so memorable, beyond the star power at the top of the first round, is the amount of proven big leaguers that were taken throughout. Players that may not win any individual awards, could make an All-Star Game or two at their peak performance, but have proven themselves as solid contributors in an everyday role.

There's still another 16 picks to go before the Yankees are on the clock. 

That said, here are some of the names that would've been called to fill out the first round when redrafting the 2010 MLB Draft (in descending order of when they were initially selected in '10):

  • Jameson Taillon (#2 Pirates)
  • Drew Pomeranz (#5, Indians)
  • Delino DeShields (#8, Astros)
  • Mike Foltynewicz (#19, Astros)
  • Aaron Sanchez (#34, Blue Jays)
  • Nicholas Castellanos (#44, Tigers)
  • Jedd Gyorko (#59, Padres)
  • Drew Smyly (#68, Tigers)
  • Eddie Rosario (#135, Twins)
  • Kevin Gausman (#202, Dodgers)
  • Mark Canha (#227, Marlins)
  • Kole Calhoun (#264, Angels)
  • Corey Dickerson (#260, Rockies)
  • Adam Duvall (#348, Giants)
  • Robbie Ray (#356, Nationals)
  • Evan Gattis (#704, Braves)

That's not even mentioning the players that were selected, but didn't sign. With a different team, and higher pick, who knows if the likes of Jon Gray, Michael Lorenzen, Hunter Renfroe or even Aaron Judge would have committed in 2010 rather than becoming a first-round selection years later. 

READ: If Nick Swisher didn't leave New York in 2012, the Yankees wouldn't have had the pick it used to draft Aaron Judge

You'll notice, none of the 31 players listed so far were initially taken by the Yankees. The best picks from New York that year, in terms of Major League production, were either first baseman Tyler Austin, outfielder Ben Gamel or right-hander Tommy Kahnle (who is now a Bronx Bomber, but played much of his first four big-league seasons elsewhere).

So, who's left for New York then? 

If the Yankees aren't able to secure one of the aforementioned ballplayers in this hypothetical redraft, here's a small pool of picks they would've likely picked from at No. 32:

  • Taijuan Walker (#43, Mariners)
  • Brandon Workman (#57, Red Sox)
  • Jimmy Nelson (#54, Brewers)
  • Niko Goodrum (#71, Twins)
  • Derek Dietrich (#79, Rays)
  • Tommy Kahnle (#175, Yankees)
  • Cody Allen (#480, Indians)

Who would you choose? Picture Allen or Kahnle in the Bombers' 'pen for the last seven-or-so years. Dietrich's lefty power stroke could've taken full advantage of the short porch at Yankee Stadium...

New York has the No. 28 selection in the 2020 MLB Draft. The organization will make its lone first-round selection on Wednesday night. For more MLB Draft content from Inside The Pinstripes, here are a few related pieces from this week:

