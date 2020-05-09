How MLB Shortening 2020 Draft to Five Rounds Impacts Yankees

In recent years, the MLB Draft has lasted 40 rounds. This summer, it'll feature just five.

Major League Baseball elected to shorten this year's draft in wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel reported on Friday night. MLB and the MLBPA negotiated on a 10-round draft but were unable to come to an agreement.

This decision – in 2020 alone – will impact over 1,000 prospects that expected to be drafted this summer. They'll either sign undrafted – eligible for a maximum of $20,000 – or bide time until the next draft cycle. For the Yankees, this has the potential to negatively impact the club's farm system for years to come.

For all 30 big-league teams, there's still plenty of talent to secure in the first five rounds. As is the case in all professional sports leagues, a sizable portion of the highly touted phenoms selected in the first several rounds will end up realizing their potential at the next level.

Within the Yankees' organization, plenty of All-Stars – and future Hall of Famers – came from the first round of past MLB Drafts alone.

The Bombers, however, won't even have five draft picks this summer. By signing Gerrit Cole this offseason, New York forfeited its second and fifth-round selections of this year's draft.

That leaves the organization with their first-round pick (No. 28 overall) as well as a selection in the third and fourth rounds.

If the Yankees had known they would be surrendering two of their five picks in the 2020 MLB Draft, ten times out of ten they still would sign Cole. You don't waste an opportunity to sign one of the best pitchers in baseball by betting on a prospect, especially considering New York's two-decade path to signing the right-hander.

That's not the discussion here. It's the fact that after 41 selections in last year's draft, they're working with a draft class of just two players this time around.

Further, subtracting the next 35 rounds will alter the trajectory of countless budding ballplayers eager for a chance to sign with a club. A team that could've been the Yankees.

For some context, here's a list of some of the players that the Yankees have selected after the fifth round in drafts since 2000 (players highlighted in bold indicates they signed with the Yankees after being selected):

Player selected by Yankees Round, Year Phil Coke 26th, 2002 Tyler Clippard 9th, 2003 Brandon Kintzler 40th, 2003 Chris Davis 50th, 2004 Austin Jackson 8th, 2005 Justin Turner 29th, 2005 Dellin Betances 8th, 2006 Mark Melancon 9th, 2006 David Robertson 17th, 2006 Eric Thames 39th, 2007 Drew Storen 34th, 2007 Kyle Higashioka 7th, 2008 Shane Greene 15th, 2009 Tyler Austin 13th, 2010 Jon Gray 10th, 2011 Caleb Smith 14th, 2013 Jonathan Holder 6th, 2014

Not all of those names ended up in pinstripes. Many of them didn't even sign with the club and ended up being drafted much higher the following year. But these are all competent Major League players that produced at one point or another at the big-league level.

This extends to those who weren't initially selected by New York, but ended up with the organization in the long run and presently have a spot on the 40-man roster.

That's two starting position players, a backup catcher and at least two members of the Yankees' bullpen come Opening Day.

Kyle Higashioka and Chad Green, two former Yankees draft picks from after the fifth round Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

We'll never know if the players that would have been selected in the rounds that were nixed would have ended up as the next success story within the Yankees organization, but odds are that several would have went on to play in the Major Leagues someday. Now, we have to wait until 2021 to see if they end up in the Bombers' system after all.

