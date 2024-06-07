3 MLB Draft Prospects The New York Yankees Should Be Targeting
The 2024 MLB Draft is right around the corner and July 14th will be here before you know it. For the New York Yankees, it's an opportunity to add more young talent to an already talented farm system. They hold the No. 26 overall pick in the draft.
While they don't have an elite pick, there are always extremely talented players to be found in every round. Looking specifically at the first round, there are a few players that would make a ton of sense for New York.
Without further delay, let's dive in and take a look at who the Yankees should be targeting with their first-round pick. We have three options to consider.
3. Malcolm Moore, Catcher, Stanford
There are some concerns about the production that Moore has had in college, but he's good defensively and there is big-time potential for him at the plate if he can figure everything out.
During the 2024 season at Stanford, Moore ended up batting .255 to go along with 16 home runs and 36 RBI's. There are real concerns about his batting average and overall offensive production. However, he had a much better season in 2023.
In 2022, he hit .311 and also ended up with 15 home runs and 63 RBI's. Obviously, there are questions about what happened from 2023 to 2024. Despite the concerns, there are enough signs of talent and potential that New York could consider him with the No. 26 pick.
2. Brody Brecht, RHP, Iowa
Next up, the Yankees could very well look to add another pitching prospect to their system. Brody Brecht, a right-hander from Iowa, could fit the bill.
Brecht put together a solid 2024 season for the Hawkeyes. He started 15 games, compiling a 4-3 record to go along with a 3.33 ERA. The second-half of the season was better for him and he improved his draft stock.
If New York wants to take a swing on a pitcher, this could be the right way to go. They could also take a look at Kash Mayfield, a left-hander out of Elk City High School in Oklahoma. Either way, a pitcher would make sense for the Yankees.
1. Ryan Waldschmidt, Outfield, Kentucky
Last, but certainly not least, is a player whose draft stock rose rapidly in the latter stages of the college baseball season. Ryan Waldschmidt put together a big season and has worked his way up to being a potential pick for New York with their first-round pick.
During the 2024 season with the Wildcats, Waldschmidt hit for a .359 average and added on 14 home runs and 46 RBI's. Those numbers look great and show a very bright future ahead for the talented outfielder.
If the Yankees decided that they want to go big offensively, Waldschmidt would be a great pick. He should be there at pick No. 26 and they should think long and hard about adding him to the organization.