5 Names to Watch as New York Yankees Trade Targets
The 2024 MLB trade deadline is just a month away. At this point in time, it sounds like there could be a lot of activity. One team to keep a close eye on will be the New York Yankees.
Right now, the Yankees are viewed as one of the top potential World Series contenders in baseball. They have shown a dominant offense all season long and their pitching has been solid.
Currently, New York holds a 53-32 record. That places the team No. 4 in the overall league standings.
Many view the Yankees as one of the most aggressive teams to monitor in trade discussions. They clearly want to upgrade their roster and are sounding willing to spend to make it happen.
All of that being said, let's take a look at five names to watch closely for New York as potential trade targets.
5. Alex Bregman, Houston Astros
In recent weeks, the Yankees have been connected a few times to Astros' star third baseman Alex Bregman. He has had a decent season, but has been producing lower numbers than usual.
So far this year, he has hit .248/.309/.397 to go along with nine home runs and 37 RBI. Those numbers aren't bad and his bat and defensive ability would be welcome in New York.
He may not be the biggest potential trade target for the team, but he would certainly provide an upgrade and improve the Yankees' World Series odds.
4. Tanner Scott, Miami Marlins
Another possible trade option could be Tanner Scott, the dynamic reliever for the Marlins. He is not going to be a cheap trade option, but he would offer New York a huge bullpen upgrade.
In 35 appearances this season, Scott has compiled a 6-5 record, a 1.50 ERA, a 1.14 WHIP, 12 saves, and just two blown saves.
Scott would give New York a legitimate closer option and at the very least would give the bullpen a much-needed boost for the stretch run and into the playoffs.
3. Cody Bellinger, Chicago Cubs
A new potential trade target has emerged in the form of Cody Bellinger. Due to the Cubs' continued struggles, they are beginning to look like a potential seller ahead of the trade deadline.
If Chicago truly does open up for business, Bellinger should be a prime target for the Yankees. They could use an upgrade at first base and the 28-year-old would give them just that.
Bellinger has had a solid season, albeit not as big as was expected. He has been batting .267/.328/.419 this season and has also chipped in nine home runs and 34 RBI. There is no guarantee that the Cubs will trade him, but if they do New York should pursue him.
2. Mason Miller, Oakland Athletics
If the Yankees want to swing huge at the closer position, Mason Miller would be the best possible target. The only reason he comes in at No. 2 on this list is because it's highly unlikely that the Athletics will end up trading him.
The 25-year-old flamethrowing pitcher is one of the hottest players on the market. He has future control in his contract and has put up the numbers to back up the hype.
Miller has pitched in 30 games so far this year, recording a 1.96 ERA, a 0.79 WHIP, a 4.9 K/BB ratio, 14 saves, and just two blown saves. Acquiring Miller would be a huge step towards winning a championship, but it seems like a long shot to convince Oakland to make a deal.
1. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays
Finally, there is one potential trade target that stands out among the rest. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also seems unlikely to be dealt, but the right offer could force the Blue Jays to consider the option.
Guerrero would be a massive upgrade for New York at first base. He would also be a long-term fit for the team. His ability to help win now and his future contract control force him to be placed No. 1 on this list.
During the 2024 season thus far, he has hit .296/.372/.470 and has hit 13 home runs and also recorded 50 RBI. His bat would power the Yankees towards a championship and he would help keep the World Series window open for years to come. If Toronto is open to moving him, New York should go all-out to make it happen.