6 Players Named Potential New York Yankees Trade Candidates
Even though the MLB trade deadline is well over a month away, rumors and speculation are beginning to run rampant. When it comes to the New York Yankees, everyone is wondering whether or not the franchise will take a big swing to improve their World Series odds.
Many names have been connected as potential trade targets for the Yankees, but no one truly knows what direction they're going to head in. Will they make an aggressive move or are they more likely to make smaller moves to improve depth in certain areas?
That being said, they're going to be one of the most intriguing teams to watch as the deadline draws closer.
Brendan Kuty of The Athletic put together a list of players that New York could potentially trade. They could move any one or a combination of them in a potential deal.
He believes that two current major league players could be had in the right deal. Those two players are Gleyber Torres and Alex Verdugo. He did list two players that are likely untouchable, with those players being Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones.
From a minor league perspective, Kuty listed four players that might be included in a trade.
Everson Pereira, Oswald Peraza, Will Warren, and Agustin Ramirez were all named potential minor league trade chips for the Yankees. They all hold good value and could help New York pull off a sizable move if they choose to go that route.
Currently, the Yankees are tied with the Philadelphia Phillies for the best record in baseball at 43-19. They have shown no signs of slowing down. In fact, they have played so well that no trades need to be made if they don't feel like paying a premium price.
Both the offense and pitching are firing on all cylinders. They don't appear to have any major weaknesses. Instead, they could focus on upgrading to get even better.
It will be interesting to see what strategy New York chooses to adopt ahead of the trade deadline. An aggressive approach could disrupt their chemistry, or it could boost them towards a championship. Not being aggressive enough could prove costly as well.
Only time will tell what the Yankees will do with their trade chips. However, these six players are all valuable and could net New York something special.
All of the options are on the table for the Yankees, they just have to decide what moves to make and how to perfect their roster for a World Series run.