Aaron Boone Discusses Yankees’ Trade Deadline Mindset Amid Struggles
Prior to the New York Yankees’ home game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, manager Aaron Boone was asked whether he'd speak to a struggling player if there’s speculation the Yankees will be targeting that player’s position in a trade.
“No," Boone responded, per SNY. "That’s… you start getting in speculation and hypotheticals and this and that, so no.
“Look, to varying degrees, everyone's aware of where we are in the calendar and the nature of the business,” Boone continued. “That there’s going to be talks. And it affects people in different ways. Some people it drives and motivates, and eat it up and love it. Some guys it can add a layer of anxiety to.”
The Yankees have made it known that they’re seeking an elite reliever to shore up the back end of their bullpen; hence why they’ve been linked to Oakland Athletics stud reliever Mason Miller and Texas Rangers closer Kirby Yates, among others.
Also, given the underperformance of multiple starting pitchers, New York will also likely try and trade for a consistent starter like Cubs’ righty Jameson Taillon or, ideally, Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal.
But the unexpected season-long struggles of Gleyber Torres and DJ LeMahieu have made it so the Yankees also use more production from the infield, a need which may also be targeted in trade deadline discussions.
Boone noted that just because a player has reacted a certain way to trade rumors in the past doesn’t mean they’ll react the same way now.
“I’m sure it’s different for guys year to year. So just the nature of the business right now,” Boone said. “But no, I don’t get into what could possibly be because I have no idea.”
What’s for certain is that Yankee fans believe change is needed if their team is to return to their winning ways.