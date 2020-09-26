Yankees' Aaron Boone Gets Ejected Arguing Egregious Strike Three Call to Aaron Judge

NEW YORK — Yankees' manager Aaron Boone was ejected on Friday night in New York's game against the Marlins and boy did he get his money's worth.

Arguing with home plate umpire John Tumpane about a low strike three call to Aaron Judge, Boone was tossed and promptly stormed out of the Yankees' dugout. Before Tumpane knew it, Boone was in his face shouting expletives left and right.

With no fans in the stands and hot mics galore, it's possible to pick up some of Boone's choice words.

The pitch that ruffled Boone's feathers was a slider from Miami's right-hander Sandy Alcantara. Allegiances aside, the full-count offering appeared to be below the zone. Some will say it was far below the zone, crossing the plate around Judge's shins. Not in Tumpane's eyes, however, as he emphatically rung up the Yankees' right fielder.

New York's star took a step toward first base as the call was made, thinking he had worked a walk, before raising his bat above his head, attempting to control his displeasure.

Here's another look at Boone letting Tumpane hear it. It was his second ejection of this summer's truncated campaign for Boone, his 11th over the last three years as the Yankees' manager.

It's possible Boone was also using his ejection as a way to fire up his ball club.

Fresh off a 10-game winning streak, New York has lost four of its last five games entering play on Friday. To make matters worse, left-hander J.A. Happ—who's been magnificent of late—put the Yankees' offense in a hole by surrendering a three-run home run in the top of the first inning. Boone's ejection came moments later in the bottom of the frame.

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripes’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees