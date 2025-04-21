Aaron Boone Provides Discouraging Update on New York Yankees Injured Starting Pitcher
The New York Yankees have done everything in their power this season to overcome the injuries that have impacted their pitching staff.
Their depth has been decimated with Gerrit Cole undergoing Tommy John surgery and reigning American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil dealing with a lat injury that pushed the start of his throwing program back.
The team did receive some good news, however, with Clarke Schmidt making his return to the mound last week against the Kansas City Royals.
It could not have come at a better time since he was able to slide right into the spot in the rotation for veteran Marcus Stroman, who was placed on the injured list with some knee issues.
Something seemed to be clearly wrong with the veteran right-handed pitcher, who struggled mightily over his first three starts in 2025.
Stroman had an ugly 11.57 ERA across 9.1 innings, which did nothing to endear him to the fan base after the comments he made during spring training about being a starting pitcher and having zero interest in pitching out of the bullpen.
His performance has been underwhelming, but don’t expect him to be back in the mix for starts with the Major League team anytime soon.
In an update provided by manager Aaron Boone, via Greg Joyce of the New York Post, Stroman is still “feeling some things” in his knee, hinting that his stay on the sidelines will be beyond the minimum amount of time.
On the 15-day injured list retroactive to April 12, it seems safe to say that the veteran won’t be on the mound with the Major League club until some point in May at the earliest.
He has not performed well to this point, but he could receive a shot to redeem himself since Max Fried is the only starting pitcher who is thriving for the team currently.