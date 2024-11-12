Inside The Pinstripes

Aaron Boone Reacts to Dodgers' Criticism of Yankees

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone reacted to criticism of the team's disappointing performance in the World Series.

Oct 28, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) makes a pitching change during the third inning in game three of the 2024 MLB World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone met with reporters on Monday via zoom for the first time since having his club option picked up for the 2025 season.

Boone discussed various topics, but was also asked about the public criticism that came from a Dodgers pitcher after Los Angeles beat the Yankees in the World Series.

Dodgers injured reliever Joe Kelly spoke on the Baseball Isn't Boring podcast on November 4 and was highly critical of New York.

"We were saying it every single game, just let them throw the ball to the infield," Kelly said. "They can't make a play."

He also called the Yankees the "8th or 9th best team" in the postseason.

Despite Boone admitting he was bothered "a little bit" by Kelly's remarks, he took the high road and acknowledged the Yankees' miscues throughout the series.

"The bottom line is, we didn’t play as well as we could’ve," Boone said. "Obviously, we had a tough inning in Game 5. So, that’s the ultimate disappointment. I try not to get too caught up in what other people are saying or doing, especially when it comes from certain places."

The Dodgers' series-deciding comeback victory in Game 5 was perhaps the biggest meltdown for the Yankees in the series.

Los Angeles erased a 5-0 deficit to tie the game in the fifth inning after errors by both Aaron Judge and Anthony Volpe, as well as a miscue by ace Gerrit Cole who failed to cover first base on a ground ball to Anthony Rizzo.

The Dodgers ultimately rallied to win 7-6 and take the series from the Yankees.

It was a heartbreaking ending to the Yankees' season which saw them reach their first World Series since 2009. Despite Kelly's strong criticism, Boone is looking to move on with the hopes of building off their 2024 season.

