Aaron Boone Responds to His Former Ace's Roast of Yankees' Lineup
Former New York Yankees ace Luis Severino, who is having a bounce-back season with the Mets, made waves on Friday for a comment he made about the Bronx Bombers' top-heavy lineup.
Severino told reporters that he still keeps in touch with members of the Yankees’ organization via group chat. He then claimed that his former teammates have been teasing him about not getting the opportunity to start against them, even going so far as to say he’s “afraid of them."
Severino responded by saying, “I’m not afraid. Right now, you only have two good hitters. I can walk those two guys."
“I think for some reason the Yankees are not that good against lefties this year,” Severino added, per SNY. “I mean, you only have to walk Judge and after that would be better, but I understand the logic because of the hitters.
"Soto is a lefty. [Alex] Verdugo is a lefty and Judge is the only big threat against lefties up there," he said.
It didn’t take long for Yankees manager Aaron Boone to muster a response to Severino’s comments.
“We’ll see where the dust settles when it’s all said and done,” Boone said about Severino’s words after the Yankees' 6-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays Friday, per SNY. “Add it all up, we’ve taken our lumps at times. I think we’re at the top of the league in runs scored. I saw the way [Severino] said it. It was like, whatever. Hopefully, we can answer him.”
Boone managed Severino for five seasons, who dealt with a slew of injuries with the Yankees, from 2018-2023.
Unfortunately, the Yankees won’t get the opportunity to retaliate against Severino directly, as the Mets are reportedly electing to start two lefties against them in next week’s Subway Series showdown.
But Yankees' hitters can still prove Severino wrong with a strong second half of the 2024 season.