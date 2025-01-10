Aaron Boone Sends Clear 3-Word Message About Yankees Offseason Acquisitions
The New York Yankees have been extremely busy this offseason, despite being unable to re-sign Juan Soto.
With this busyness, the Yankees and their fanbase have a right to feel optimistic about their chances of defending the AL pennant and returning to the World Series in 2025. Yankees manager Aaron Boone is clearly feeling good about his club, which he detailed during a January 10 appearance on MLB Network's MLB Hot Stove show.
"I'm fired up," Boone said about the Yankees' 2025 outlook, per an X post from MLB Network. "I mean, I'm excited... Every winter presents a different way you've gotta go. You're never gonna have a perfect team, right?
"Some years, you're gonna hammer a strength, or you're gonna hammer the offense because that's what's available to you, that's what you're able to get," Boone continued. "Bringing in Max [Fried], we bring in a frontline starter. But I'm really excited about Devin Williams coming over, obviously. I've been beating that drum for a couple of years, trying to get him over here to help us close out games."
He then added, "And then [Goldschmidt] and [Bellinger] coming in... I know they're both going to be great in our room, and I think they kind of bring that two-way player to you too, where they're really good defensively, they run the bases well.
"Hopefully it will be a different way of doing things than we did last year, but hopefully as successful and then a little bit more," Boone concluded with a smile.
Even with Juan Soto heading to New York's other team, Boone has a right to feel optimistic about his team's chances for success next season.