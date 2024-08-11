Aaron Boone Sends Clear Message About Yankees' Lineup Depth
The New York Yankees' offense has come alive in a big way over the past few weeks.
Entering Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers, New York's 43 home runs in the past 30 days is leading the American League.
While this is largely owed to the continued success of dynamic duo Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, some other once-slumping Yankees hitters have broken out of their hitting woes as well.
And manager Aaron Boone alluded to this when speaking with the media on Sunday.
When Boone was told that the Yankees were entering Sunday's game on a 14-game streak with 8 or more hits, he said, "It's contributions from everyone. That's ultimately what makes a good and sustainable lineup is the depth of that lineup," per YES Network.
"I think we struggled in that regard for several weeks there in the middle," Boone continued. "Since that point, we've gotten guys rolling outside of Aaron [Judge] and Juan [Soto]. We've had some guys return, and obviously bringing Giancarlo [Stanton] and Jazz [Chisholm Jr.] in.
"But other guys that went through a stretch where they struggled a little bit have really got to being real contributors again," he added. "So [I] feel good about where the offense is, and we've got to keep going, of course. But it has been nice to see a lot of different people contributing."
Yankees catcher Austin Wells and shortstop Anthony Volpe are two such players who've improved at the plate, as their .940 and .780 respective OPS' over the past 30 days indicate.
Giancarlo Stanton has also gone yard in consecutive games after hitting a three-run home run against Texas on Sunday.
The Yankees' lineup firing on all cylinders is a terrifying prospect for opposing teams.