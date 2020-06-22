Yankees' Aaron Hicks Will Be 'Ready to Play' in July

There's no guarantee there will be a baseball season this summer. If games are played next month, however, New York's starting center fielder will be ready to patrol the outfield grass.

Aaron Hicks – who spent the offseason recovering from Tommy John surgery last fall – is confident that if the season were to begin in July, he'd be available and capable of contributing.

“I would be ready to play,’’ Hicks told George A. King III of the New York Post by phone from Tampa on Friday. “The plan was July to see where I am at and ready to play games. For me, I want to be back to the arm strength I had before.’’

Between batting practice, defensive drills and a throwing program at New York's Spring Training facility – where Hicks and some teammates have been working out the last few weeks – the switch-hitting center fielder has taken massive strides toward his return to game shape. He estimated his arm is presently at 80 percent and improving every day.

“I am doing really well. I am up to 160 feet throwing, taking BP on the field and doing defensive work,’’ Hicks told King. “I get better and better [throwing] every day and every week. The throwing gets stronger. It is definitely coming. It comes in its own ways when it wants to. I am not too far off. I will throw to bases coming up here pretty soon, think next week. My arm feels great.’’

Hicks was limited to just 59 games played a year ago due to a pair of injuries over the course of the season. He went under the knife shortly after New York was eliminated from the ALCS, telling King he has no regrets he came back to make four appearances in that series before needing surgery.

“I had a feeling that I was going to have to get surgery so I don’t regret it at all. I felt like the decision I made was for my team. I feel like my team is stronger with me in the outfield,’’ he said.

About a month ago, Hicks showed he was taking swings in the batting cage for the first time since surgery with a video shared on his Instagram story. Late last week, he showed further progress with another social media post, taking batting practice at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Hicks is just one example of how the coronavirus-induced delay will benefit the Yankees when (or if) the 2020 regular season begins. Fellow outfielders Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton were both bound to miss the start of the season this spring but have taken full advantage of the added offseason to recuperate. Left-hander James Paxton is in the same boat.

While Stanton has been healthy and ready to play for a few months now, Judge's status remains unclear. Hicks told King that although Judge has also been working out at George M. Steinbrenner Field during the season's delay, he hasn't seen Judge train in person as they are in different workout groups. He explained that those in Tampa had been staggering attendance at the ballpark in order to practice social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

That said, Hicks and his teammates won't be practicing at the Yankees' big-league complex for a while. An influx of coronavirus cases at MLB facilities in Florida and Arizona forced the league to close all complexes until further notice on Friday.

Players at the Phillies, Blue Jays and Astros' facilities in Florida tested positive for the virus on Friday. A handful of employees and members of the Yankees organization received positive diagnoses as well, although they are believed to be non-players.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced shortly after that both the Yankees and Mets would resume Spring Training in New York City rather than the Sunshine State. That is, of course, if a Spring Training does ever begin.

Assuming a season will be played this summer, Hicks understood the challenges of a truncated campaign. In a 162-game season, teams that start slow have plenty of time to grow momentum as the weather begins to chill. This year won't allow for any slumps.

"Anything can happen in a 60-game season," he explained, pointing out that starters need to be ready to play every game in such a small window. “You have to come out fast and you have to come out strong. You have to create separation between you and the other teams.’’

