How Aaron Judge is Helping Fans Ditch Responsibilities and Enjoy Opening Day

While Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees opened their season on Thursday night, the vast majority of Major League Baseball will kick off its campaign on Friday.

For the fans out there that are swamped with responsibilities, but would rather celebrate and focus on the Opening Day festivities, Judge is here to help.

Enter the “Judge Free Pass.”

In a partnership with Pepsi, Judge has recorded custom voicemails, automatic replies and away messages that fans can use as a way to tune out of those responsibilities and tune into baseball Friday and beyond.

Fans that download the Judge Free Pass toolkit will receive files of those messages straight from Judge. Interested? Here's a transcript of an audio recording:

Hey, this is Aaron Judge, and you've reached the phone of a diehard baseball fan. They cannot come to the phone right now because baseball is back! If it's urgent, please write your message in the form of a note and send them some delivery caramel popcorn, peanuts and Pepsi while you're at it. If your message isn't urgent, hang up the phone and turn on the game because baseball is back. Leave your message after the beep ... beeeeep

Further, by retweeting Judge's tweet posted on Friday, fans will automatically be entered to win autographed memorabilia, prizes and more.

A select group of those that use their “Judge Free Pass” will also be entered to win a virtual meet-and-greet with Judge.

Read more information on the sweepstakes by clicking here.

Related reading on Aaron Judge:

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripes’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees