SI.com
InsideThePinstripes
HomeNews
Search

Yankees' Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton Are Expected to Play Everyday in Postseason

Max Goodman

Since returning from the injured list, both Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton have had their fair share of days off.

For the Yankees fans exasperated about their favorite stars sitting on the sidelines as the clock ticks down to New York's regular season finale, don't fret! There's a method to Yankees' manager Aaron Boone's madness and it's paying off.

Giving the sluggers a day to rest after a game or two was all part of the plan as they continue to build up on the diamond after weeks of rehab. 

When the calendar flips to October, however, Boone doesn't expect any restraints being placed on his two MVP-caliber sluggers. The plan is for those periodic days off not to be necessary as the Bombers battle for a shot at a World Series title. 

READ: After Celebrating a Playoff Berth, Yankees Recognize 'The Job's Not Finished'

"I think first and foremost, when we brought him back, we believe he's healthy," Boone said of Judge. "Hopefully by the end of the season here, he'll have played eight or nine or 10 games, had that level of at-bats and workload so once we get to the playoffs, it's go."

Asked if that same "go" will apply to Stanton as well, Boone didn't hesitate.

"I do, yes."

Both Judge and Stanton have played in five games thus far since coming off the IL, each working up to playing in back-to-back games before an additional day of rest.

With just five games remaining in the regular season, the plan is to work both sluggers up to playing three or four games in a row, setting them up to be ready to stay on the field when it really counts.

"I don't necessarily look at this last week as time we're giving guys off," Boone said. "Obviously in a lopsided game, I get a few guys out of there of their feet late and things like that. Judge will have one more off day probably and Giancarlo one more off day. Other than that, we're playing it pretty straight and playing it to grind out these wins."

Judge missed a total of 30 games with a right calf strain. He returned for one game before spending an additional three weeks on the sidelines due to an aggravation in his calf and "failed rehab." 

"Calf feels good. No issues," Judge said on Monday night. "I've been able to run around pain-free with no problems. Feeling good in the box. It's going to take four or five games to get the timing back."

READ: Aroldis Chapman's Suspension Appeal Delayed Until Next Year

The Yankees' right fielder had three hits on Tuesday, running the bases with ease and scoring three times.

Stanton missed over a month with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain. After his four-hit game late last week at Yankee Stadium, he confirmed that he's moved past his injury as well, saying he didn't feel anything in his hamstring while scampering out of the box and pulling in to second base on a double.

Judge and Stanton have appeared simultaneously in the Yankees' starting lineup just two times since Aug. 8. Barring any setbacks, that number will begin to grow each day in October.

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripes’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Has James Paxton Thrown His Final Pitch in a Yankees Uniform?

Yankees James Paxton won't be eligible to return from the injured list until the postseason. A free agent this offseason, he may never pitch for New York again

Max Goodman

Domingo Germán Won't Return to Yankees Until 2021

New York Yankees' starting pitcher Domingo German won't return from his domestic violence suspension until next spring. He is eligible to return in October

Max Goodman

After Celebrating a Playoff Berth, Yankees Recognize 'The Job's Not Finished'

The New York Yankees clinched a berth to the MLB postseason over the weekend, celebrating with champagne, but the goal remains to win a World Series

Max Goodman

Red Sox Fan Sneaks into Fenway Park During Yankees Game, Turns into 'Scary Situation'

A fan snuck into Fenway Park, yelling at players and hanging from a camera well next to the Green Monster during the Yankees-Red Sox game on Sunday.

Max Goodman

by

NDEDDY47

Aroldis Chapman's Suspension Appeal Delayed Until Next Year

New York Yankees' closer Aroldis Chapman recently appealed his three-game suspension given by MLB. The hearing for his appeal has been delayed until next year

Max Goodman

Yankees Fall to Red Sox For First Time in Over a Year, Snapping Historic Streak

The New York Yankees fell to the Red Sox on Sunday at Fenway Park, the first loss against Boston in over a year, ending a franchise record tying winning streak

Max Goodman

Yankees Tie Franchise Record With 12th Straight Win Over Red Sox

The New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night tying a franchise record with 12 wins in a row against their American League East division rival

Max Goodman

Yankees' Catcher Gary Sánchez Shows That He's Moved Past His 'Bad Funk' on Offense

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez hit a game tying home run on Friday night against the Red Sox and has shown he is breaking out of his season-long slump

Max Goodman

Giancarlo Stanton's Hard Work Begins to Pay Off With First Four-Hit Game Since '18

New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton had four hits and homer in his second game back from injured list in blowout win over the Toronto Blue Jays

Max Goodman

Yankees Tie MLB Record With Five-Home Run Inning, Win Eighth Straight

The New York Yankees hit five home runs in the fourth inning on Thursday against the Blue Jays, tying a Major League record and setting a franchise record.

Max Goodman