Yankees' Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton Both Homer in First Inning of Intrasquad

Max Goodman

NEW YORK – All of a sudden, these two sluggers look like they're in midseason form.

In the first inning of Wednesday evening's intrasquad game at Yankee Stadium, both Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton launched solo home runs, their first big flies of Summer Camp. 

With left-hander James Paxton on the mound – in his first practice game appearance at Yankees' training camp – Judge pounced on the second pitch he saw, sending it to straight away center field. 

The ball was destined for Monument Park, nestling onto the netting above New York's retired numbers over the 408-foot sign in center field.

Just two batters later, Stanton stepped in and unleashed a line drive toward the left-field corner. The laser curved around the foul pole, landing just a few rows deep beyond the left-field wall. 

Stanton's frozen rope was clocked at 113 mph according to the Yankees. 

To put that into perspective, that's one tick faster than the line drive he hit off Masahiro Tanaka's head 11 days ago.

Judge's homer came in the slugger's first at-bat since he was a last-second scratch from an intrasquad game on Saturday, dealing with neck stiffness. Manager Aaron Boone said No. 99 slept on his neck a "little weird" and needed a few days, assuring it wouldn't be a longterm issue.  

He went on to sit out for four days, gradually increasing his baseball activity in between treatment on his neck. Factor that in with Judge's recovery from the stress fracture in his first right rib, dating back to the fall of last season, and there was reason for concern. Judge's swing Wednesday night emphatically proved the starting right fielder was back up to speed. 

Through just over a week's worth of intrasquad games, only three other Yankees had gone deep entering Wednesday night's contest. Miguel Andújar, Gary Sánchez and Thairo Estrada (who has two) were the only others to previously hit homers.

