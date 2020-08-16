Yankees Get Some Good News on Aaron Judge's Recovery From Right Calf Strain

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge is already inching closer to his return.

Yankees' manager Aaron Boone announced on Saturday that the slugger could resume baseball activity as early as Monday, just three days after he was placed on the 10-Day Injured List.

"[This weekend] will be treatment and he'll do some lower body workouts in the weight room and some rehab stuff with the hopes of introducing baseball activities again on Monday," Boone said. "He's feeling pretty good and hoping this goes well and is a short amount of time."

Judge was diagnosed with a mild right calf strain on Friday, joining fellow slugger Giancarlo Stanton on the IL after roaring out of the gates offensively. Even after missing each of New York's last three games, Judge is still tied for the Major League lead in home runs with nine.

Although there's no guarantee Judge will be able to return to the Bombers' active roster this coming week, it's a good sign that Boone and the Yankees' coaching staff feel comfortable with the prospect of Judge resuming baseball activity.

When Judge was taken out of Wednesday night's game, moments after launching his ninth home run of the season, Boone had explained the decision was a precautionary measure, a way to ensure Judge wasn't at risk to unintentionally turning his strain into something more severe.

The same logic went into the decision to place the superstar on the IL.

"This is something that in a couple of days he will be ready to push through but I also think when you’re talking about calves, when you’re talking about hamstrings, it’s a situation where you can tweak it more and all of a sudden, you’re looking at a four to six week situation," Boone said on Friday. "That’s really what we’re trying to avoid here."

After being plagued with injuries a year ago, New York has to worry about the health of a third indispensable contributor: DJ LeMahieu.

New York's second baseman suffered a sprain in his left thumb on Saturday night, coming out of the game early and heading to the hospital for further testing. Boone said LeMahieu could be heading to the Injured List as well, a decision that will be made in accordance to the results of his CT scan and MRI taken Saturday night.

Even the departure of LeMahieu—along with the absences of Judge and Stanton—couldn't stop New York's offense from exploding for a season-high 11 runs in a rout of the Red Sox.

To outfielder Clint Frazier, who went 3-for-3 with a home run and five RBI, this group is capable of filling the void left behind by the Yankees' injured stars.

"We have a lot of adversity that keeps coming up and we have guys that keep filling roles that maybe you don't know if that role was even going to come about unless a couple things happened to get you there," he said. "There's just a lot of people that are hungry to get that opportunity and whenever it happens it's going to be hard to take it from some of them because they're trying to take it and run."

