Aaron Judge Hits MLB-Leading Ninth Home Run

Max Goodman

NEW YORK — If you blinked you missed it.

Yankees' slugger Aaron Judge scorched his ninth home run of the season on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, sending a 113.1-mph missile to the opposite field. 

With the solo shot—giving the Bombers' a comfortable 7-0 lead over the Atlanta Braves—Judge reclaimed the top spot on MLB's leaderboard in the home run (9) and RBI (20) departments. 

San Diego Padres' 21-year-old phenom Fernando Tatis Jr., with five home runs in his last five games, had tied Judge with eight long balls over the weekend. Earlier this season, Judge hit six big flies in a span of five games.

The pitch from Atlanta's right-hander Bryse Wilson in the bottom of the fifth was nearly above the strike zone and on the outside corner. No problem for the 6-foot-7 slugger who sent the four-seam fastball 432 feet, caroming off the "Toyota" sign above the Yankees' bullpen in right-center field.

READ: Baseball's Next Best Rivalry: Yankees Take Notice of 'Talented' Rays as Bad Blood Brews

Judge has now homered in four of his last five games played in the Bronx this season. Dating back to last fall, he's gone deep in eight of his last 11 in the Bombers' home ballpark.

Judge is the only Yankee to play in all 16 of the clubs games to start the season. Entering play on Tuesday, the right fielder was hitting .283 (17-for-60).

With nine home runs through the first 17 games, Judge is now on pace to hit 32 in a 60-game season. That equates to 86 home runs in a traditional 162-game schedule.

Outfielder Mike Tauchman pinch hit for Judge in the bottom of the sixth inning when the Yankees had a five-run lead to end his night. 

