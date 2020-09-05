SI.com
InsideThePinstripes
HomeNews
Search

Aaron Judge Resumes Baseball Activity; Paxton, Stanton Update

Max Goodman

On a day where two more key contributors were placed on the injured list, the Yankees received some good news on a ballplayer they'd love to have back in the lineup.

Right fielder Aaron Judge, who has been sidelined on the IL since Aug. 28 after aggravating his right calf, has resumed baseball activity.

The slugger was at Yankee Stadium on Friday, working through some agility drills on the outfield grass.

"I haven't gotten the report yet from today, but yeah, he is starting to get back into introducing some baseball activity stuff," Yankees' manager Aaron Boone said. "It's been slow getting to that point but I know he's feeling good now. And hopeful over the next couple weeks we'll be on the road to getting them back."

After missing close to two weeks with a mild right calf strain, Judge made his first appearance back from the IL on Aug. 26. Much to Judge and the Yankees' chagrin, the 28-year-old suffered a reoccurrence in the same muscle while running the bases just six innings after his return.

READ: Aaron Judge Had 'Failed Rehab,' GM Brian Cashman Says

As for when Boone expects Judge to return, the skipper is confident the superstar will be back in the lineup before the regular season comes to an end. 

"Not that I'm giving you a timeframe or anything, but based on the injury and based how he's tracking now, I am confident that he'll be back before the postseason," Boone said.

For a club that had lost 10 of its last 14 games entering play on Friday, any good news regarding a slew of injuries would go a long way. Third baseman Gio Urshela and right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga were also placed on the IL on Friday.

Back to playing catch

Yankees' left-hander James Paxton played catch for the first time since being placed on the IL with a Grade 1 strain of the left forearm flexor, Boone revealed on Thursday afternoon.

Paxton was first placed on the injured list on Aug. 24, a few days after exiting a start against the Rays. Boone hadn't heard the specifics of how Paxton's resumption of his throwing plan went, but to his understanding it went well.

"Now it'll be that build up," Boone said. "I don't know exactly what the progression is, but the hope would be that he would be back in pitching for us now as he gets built up here."

READ: James Paxton Expects to Return Before Postseason, Got 'Lucky' With Forearm Strain

While Paxton said he felt "lucky" that his ligament wasn't injured in the process, the recovery process is still poised to take a good chunk of time. That said, even if he wasn't able to throw for two weeks, he still is shooting for a return before the end of the regular season.

"That’s my goal is to make it back before the end of the season and hopefully get a couple of starts in before the postseason begins," Paxton said late last month.

Running closer to his return

While Judge is slowly working his way back, another slugger is closer to his return.

Giancarlo Stanton is in the midst of baseball activity after a Grade 1 left hamstring strain in early-August. He hasn't played since Aug. 8 and although he's "still a bit of a ways" away from rejoining the Yankees, he's making progress.

READ: Giancarlo Stanton Opens Up on Latest Injury: 'Words Can't Describe the Disappointment'

"Stanton had a good day yesterday," Boone said on Thursday. "Upping his running and I think it went well. He has been throwing and hitting and everything so it's more getting over that last hurdle to where he can really start to let it go from a running standpoint and then we can start to think about getting him into some game activities and stuff. 

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripes’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Two More Key Contributors Land On IL as Yankees Continue to be Plagued By Injuries

The New York Yankees placed Gio Urshela and Jonathan Loaisiga on the injured list on Friday. Both expected to return from the IL before the end of the season

Max Goodman

Tom Seaver Left a Lasting Impression on Yankees' Manager Aaron Boone

Major League Baseball legend and Hall of Famer Tom Seaver, who passed away this week, left a lasting impression on New York Yankees' manager Aaron Boone

Max Goodman

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Nominated For 2020 Roberto Clemente Award

New York Yankees' star Giancarlo Stanton has been nominated for the 2020 Roberto Clemente Award for his work helping frontline workers in the COVID-19 pandemic

Max Goodman

What Led Benches to Clear as Bad Blood Boils Between Yankees and Rays

Benches cleared at Yankee Stadium as the New York Yankees defeated the rival Tampa Bay Rays. Aroldis Chapman nearly hit Mike Brosseau in the head with a pitch

Max Goodman

by

Anuz Thapa

Gleyber Torres Plans to Rejoin Yankees Over Weekend in Baltimore

New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres is planning to return from the injured list in two days in Baltimore. He will arrive at the Yankees alternate site on Thursday

Max Goodman

Yankees' Aroldis Chapman Says Pitch That Resulted in Three Game Suspension Was Not Intentional

New York Yankees' Aroldis Chapman has been suspended three games by Major League Baseball. The closer said the pitch that resulted in the ban wasn't intentional

Max Goodman

Why the Yankees Chose To Stand Pat at the MLB Trade Deadline

The New York Yankees didn't make any trades at the MLB Trade Deadline. General manager Brian Cashman explains the decision to bet on the club's current roster

Max Goodman

Final Unused MLB Jersey Number Worn By Yankees Pitching Prospect in Big-League Debut

New York Yankees pitching prospect Miguel Yajure made his MLB debut on Monday night and became the first player in baseball history to ever wear the number 89

Max Goodman

After 'Failed Rehab' Aaron Judge Could Be Out For 'Double the Time' of Previous IL Stint

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge could be on the injured list for double the time he spent on the IL earlier in August after a failed rehab, per GM Brian Cashman

Max Goodman

by

Jbcfta

Gary Sánchez Lifts Yankees Over Mets With Pinch-Hit Grand Slam in Extra Innings

New York Yankees' catcher Gary Sanchez, who has been struggling, hit a pinch-hit grand slam in extra innings on Sunday night to secure the win over the Mets

Max Goodman