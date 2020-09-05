Aaron Judge Resumes Baseball Activity; Paxton, Stanton Update

On a day where two more key contributors were placed on the injured list, the Yankees received some good news on a ballplayer they'd love to have back in the lineup.

Right fielder Aaron Judge, who has been sidelined on the IL since Aug. 28 after aggravating his right calf, has resumed baseball activity.

The slugger was at Yankee Stadium on Friday, working through some agility drills on the outfield grass.

"I haven't gotten the report yet from today, but yeah, he is starting to get back into introducing some baseball activity stuff," Yankees' manager Aaron Boone said. "It's been slow getting to that point but I know he's feeling good now. And hopeful over the next couple weeks we'll be on the road to getting them back."

After missing close to two weeks with a mild right calf strain, Judge made his first appearance back from the IL on Aug. 26. Much to Judge and the Yankees' chagrin, the 28-year-old suffered a reoccurrence in the same muscle while running the bases just six innings after his return.

As for when Boone expects Judge to return, the skipper is confident the superstar will be back in the lineup before the regular season comes to an end.

"Not that I'm giving you a timeframe or anything, but based on the injury and based how he's tracking now, I am confident that he'll be back before the postseason," Boone said.

For a club that had lost 10 of its last 14 games entering play on Friday, any good news regarding a slew of injuries would go a long way. Third baseman Gio Urshela and right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga were also placed on the IL on Friday.

Back to playing catch

Yankees' left-hander James Paxton played catch for the first time since being placed on the IL with a Grade 1 strain of the left forearm flexor, Boone revealed on Thursday afternoon.

Paxton was first placed on the injured list on Aug. 24, a few days after exiting a start against the Rays. Boone hadn't heard the specifics of how Paxton's resumption of his throwing plan went, but to his understanding it went well.

"Now it'll be that build up," Boone said. "I don't know exactly what the progression is, but the hope would be that he would be back in pitching for us now as he gets built up here."

While Paxton said he felt "lucky" that his ligament wasn't injured in the process, the recovery process is still poised to take a good chunk of time. That said, even if he wasn't able to throw for two weeks, he still is shooting for a return before the end of the regular season.

"That’s my goal is to make it back before the end of the season and hopefully get a couple of starts in before the postseason begins," Paxton said late last month.

Running closer to his return

While Judge is slowly working his way back, another slugger is closer to his return.

Giancarlo Stanton is in the midst of baseball activity after a Grade 1 left hamstring strain in early-August. He hasn't played since Aug. 8 and although he's "still a bit of a ways" away from rejoining the Yankees, he's making progress.

"Stanton had a good day yesterday," Boone said on Thursday. "Upping his running and I think it went well. He has been throwing and hitting and everything so it's more getting over that last hurdle to where he can really start to let it go from a running standpoint and then we can start to think about getting him into some game activities and stuff.

