Aaron Judge's Top Suitor Also May Pursue Yankees' Juan Soto, Per Insider
The New York Yankees will have to keep a close eye on superstar slugger Juan Soto this upcoming offseason if they want to keep him around for the foreseeable future.
New York has been in the news throughout the 2024 season as it has completely turned things around after a down 2023 campaign. The Yankees floated around .500 last season but now are back where they belong atop the American League East standings.
The Yankees have a chance to do something special this season and are considered by many to be among the top World Series contenders in baseball. Soto is one of the biggest reasons for New York's transformation but he will be a free agent at the end of the season.
New York wants to keep Soto, but other clubs also will get involved in the sweepstakes for him. One team that could be in the mix is the San Francisco Giants, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"No. 4, for me, is the Giants," Heyman said. "We know they've tried for a big star for years, right? (Giancarlo Stanton), (Aaron Judge), (Shohei Ohtani), (Bryce Harper), and they also made a play for Soto through trade but didn't get him."
Yankees fans know a thing or two about fighting with the Giants for a top free agent as San Francisco nearly landed Judge when he was a free agent. It seemed like a real possibility that Judge could go to San Francisco and now New York likely will have to have a bidding war once again.
More MLB: Ex-Yankees Hurler Lands With White Sox After Surprisingly Short Stint