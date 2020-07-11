Aaron Judge Scratched From Yankees Intrasquad Game

Just moments before the Yankees took the field for Saturday afternoon's intrasquad, New York announced Aaron Judge had been scratched from the lineup.

The team revealed the slugger was dealing with a "stiff neck," as utilityman Tyler Wade was penciled in to start in right field and hit second in his place.

Judge was visible through the first few innings watching his teammates get their work in from the Yankees' dugout.

Injury news when it comes to the 28-year-old always warrants some concern. The slugger played in just 102 games last year before missing all of Spring Training with a stress fracture in his first right rib and a pneumothorax.

After months of uncertainty regarding Judge's condition, Judge said emphatically that he is "game ready" on Monday, revealing that his body has been feeling great for weeks ahead of baseball's return from the extended coronavirus hiatus.

"I told you guys in Spring Training I was going to be ready for opening day," Judge said. "So, now I'm feeling good. The biggest thing now is just getting the reps in because I missed so many at-bats in the Spring Training we had. I didn't get all the reps in the outfield, reps on the bases, so for me right now it's just about getting my timing back."

Judge has participated in all of New York's workouts and practice games through the first full week of Summer Camp. On Thursday night, almost an hour after the final out of the Bombers' intrasquad, Judge was taking extra batting practice off a pitching machine, evidently continuing to work on his timing.

The Yankees also announced on Saturday that six-time All-Star Aroldis Chapman had tested positive for COVID-19. The Yankees' closer joins DJ LeMahieu and Luis Cessa as those within the organization to receive positive diagnoses.

Judge added on Monday that he understands what he and his teammates are getting into by playing this season. That said, he never thought about opting out of the season.

"Yeah, there's obviously a risk. If anything, walking outside there's a risk. Leaving your apartment there's a risk. There's risks everywhere," he said. "But I love this game and I love the team that we got here and the opportunity we have here you know it's 60 games and I just can't wait to get it started."

New York is scheduled to open the season with a prime-time matchup with the defending champion Washington Nationals on July 23.

