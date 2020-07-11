InsideThePinstripes
Top Stories
News

Aaron Judge Scratched From Yankees Intrasquad Game

Max Goodman

Just moments before the Yankees took the field for Saturday afternoon's intrasquad, New York announced Aaron Judge had been scratched from the lineup.

The team revealed the slugger was dealing with a "stiff neck," as utilityman Tyler Wade was penciled in to start in right field and hit second in his place. 

Judge was visible through the first few innings watching his teammates get their work in from the Yankees' dugout. 

Injury news when it comes to the 28-year-old always warrants some concern. The slugger played in just 102 games last year before missing all of Spring Training with a stress fracture in his first right rib and a pneumothorax. 

After months of uncertainty regarding Judge's condition, Judge said emphatically that he is "game ready" on Monday, revealing that his body has been feeling great for weeks ahead of baseball's return from the extended coronavirus hiatus. 

"I told you guys in Spring Training I was going to be ready for opening day," Judge said. "So, now I'm feeling good. The biggest thing now is just getting the reps in because I missed so many at-bats in the Spring Training we had. I didn't get all the reps in the outfield, reps on the bases, so for me right now it's just about getting my timing back."

READ: Masahiro Tanaka Plays Catch, Continues to Progress One Week After Line Drive Hits Head

Judge has participated in all of New York's workouts and practice games through the first full week of Summer Camp. On Thursday night, almost an hour after the final out of the Bombers' intrasquad, Judge was taking extra batting practice off a pitching machine, evidently continuing to work on his timing.

The Yankees also announced on Saturday that six-time All-Star Aroldis Chapman had tested positive for COVID-19. The Yankees' closer joins DJ LeMahieu and Luis Cessa as those within the organization to receive positive diagnoses. 

Judge added on Monday that he understands what he and his teammates are getting into by playing this season. That said, he never thought about opting out of the season. 

"Yeah, there's obviously a risk. If anything, walking outside there's a risk. Leaving your apartment there's a risk. There's risks everywhere," he said. "But I love this game and I love the team that we got here and the opportunity we have here you know it's 60 games and I just can't wait to get it started."

READ: Yankees Optimistic Aaron Judge Will Be Available on Opening Day

New York is scheduled to open the season with a prime-time matchup with the defending champion Washington Nationals on July 23.

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripes’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Masahiro Tanaka Plays Catch, Continues to Progress One Week After Line Drive Hits Head

New York Yankees' right-hander Masahiro Tanaka played catch at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, exactly one week after he was struck in the head with a line drive

Max Goodman

Yankees' Aroldis Chapman Tests Positive for COVID-19

New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman has tested positive for COVID-19, joinging DJ LeMahieu and Luis Cessa as the third player on the Yankees with coronavirus

Max Goodman

Yankees 'Exploring' Usage of Crowd Noise At Stadium This Season

The New York Yankees are considering pumping crowd noise into Yankee Stadium this season with no fans due to the coronavirus pandemic according to Zack Britton

Max Goodman

Versatility and a Vacancy Could Be Tyler Wade's Ticket to the Yankees' Opening Day Lineup

Tyler Wade is the Yankees front runner to replace DJ LeMahieu in the starting lineup. New York's utilityman is ready to help the Bombers win in many different roles

Max Goodman

Dangerous At The Plate, Miguel Andújar Is Opening Doors With His Defensive Versatility

Yankees' Miguel Andújar has used MLB's coronavirus shutdown and Summer Camp to get more versatile on defense, opening doors to play in New York's lineup

Max Goodman

What To Look Forward To From the New York Yankees' 2021 Schedule

Major League Baseball released the schedule for the 2021 season on Thursday. Here's what to look forward to from the New York Yankees 162-game schedule

Max Goodman

Clint Frazier Dealing With Plantar Fasciitis, Yankees Taking Things 'Slow'

New York Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier is dealing with plantar fasciitis. Here's an injury update on the slugger as well as Kyle Higashioka and Jonathan Loaisiga

Max Goodman

Gerrit Cole Finishes Strong in Yankees Intrasquad Debut, Adjusts Further to 'New Dynamic' Amid Coronavirus

New York Yankees' ace Gerrit Cole was strong in his Summer Camp intrasquad debut, tossing five innings at Yankee Stadium and adjusting to COVID-19 dynamic

Max Goodman

Report: Yankees to Face Mets on 20th Anniversary of 9/11

The New York Yankees and New York Mets are reportedly scheduled to play on Sept. 11, 2021 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11

Max Goodman

New York Yankees Are Biggest Winner of MLB's 2020 Schedule Release

Major League Baseball officially released the scheduled for the 2020 regular season this summer and the New York Yankees are set to dominate down the stretch

Max Goodman