Aaron Judge Sends Stern Message About Yankees Teammate's Costly Mistake
The New York Yankees suffered a 5-3 defeat to the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, which keeps the Yankees' magic number to clinch the AL East and secure a first-round bye at 1.
The Yankees appeared poised to tie the game at four in the 7th inning after Juan Soto smacked a single into right field with runners on second and third. While the Yankees' first runner (Alex Verdugo) scored easily, third base coach Luis Rojas elected to hold Gleyber Torres at third.
Yet, Torres — who would have been the tying run — appeared to have already committed too far toward home, and ultimately got caught in a rundown between third base and home plate. He was tagged out and the inning ended with the Yankees still down 4-3.
Torres' overaggressiveness was a mistake because Aaron Judge was about to hit, and the Yankees would certainly prefer a scenario where Judge is up to bat with runners on second and third and down one run.
Alas, the inning ended there, and the Yankees didn't score another run all game.
When Judge was asked about Torres' baserunning mishap after the game, he said, "Yeah, it might have been a little miscommunication. He was hustling the whole way, I think he wanted to score and he got the stop sign. Just kind of no man's land right there," per SNY.
"When it comes down to it, stuff like that can't happen. Can't keep shooting ourselves in the foot with mistakes like that on the basepaths," Judge added. "But it happens, and we've got to move on and get ready for tomorrow."
Torres' baserunning error can be easily forgotten if the Yankees win on Wednesday and clinch AL East supremacy.