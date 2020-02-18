Aaron Judge Hasn't Moved on From Astros' Scandal, Loss to Houston in October Continues to Drive Him

TAMPA, Fla. – While being peppered with questions on the Astros' sign-stealing debacle for the first time this spring, Aaron Judge flashed back to the final moments of the 2019 American League Championship Series against Houston.

He recalled the thoughts rushing through his mind as DJ LeMahieu tied Game 6 with a clutch two-out, two-run home run in the top of the ninth frame.

"I was sitting on deck thinking we’re winning it all, you know what I'm saying?" he said, longingly. "Next thing you know, to come up short like that, it was pretty tough. I was thinking about that for quite a while."

That loss, sending the Astros back to the World Series, was already a source of motivation for Judge and his teammates – learning about the Astros' covert sign-stealing scheme this offseason, however, amplified that drive to another level.

"That’s why right in November, I didn’t take too much time off going into the season because I was pretty fired up to get back out there," he said, recounting exactly how the Yankees have been eliminated in each of the last three postseasons.

Similar to others within the organization, Judge didn't shy away from addressing Houston's illegal operation during his first encounter with media since reporting to Spring Training.

READ: Gleyber Torres rips Astros over cheating

The two-time All-Star outfielder explained just how "mad" and "upset" he was when he heard what the Astros did. He recalled feeling "sick to his stomach" when he first read what the original whistle-blower Mike Fiers said about what Houston was doing behind the scenes. So much so that he immediately deleted a heartfelt post on social media about Jose Altuve winning the 2017 Most Valuable Player Award.

Finding out that the team his club had been eliminated by in the playoffs in two of the last three seasons had cheated was unsurprisingly a tough pill to swallow.

"Forget all the individual awards, forget how many games you win, how many homers you hit, it’s about winning a World Series, winning a World Series with your team and fighting until the very end," he said. "The blood, sweat and tears that go into the game, to be that last team standing, and to hear that we got cheated out of that opportunity, that’s tough to let go."

Judge had done his homework before reporting to camp. He knew it was a player-driven venture, as detailed in Commissioner Rob Manfred's investigation that was released this offseason.

For that reason alone, hearing that Houston's players were immune from punishment despite taking part in the controversy at its peak, didn't sit well with Judge.

"I wasn’t a fan of the punishment, it was a little weak for a player driven scheme," he said, bluntly. "When it comes down to a player-driven scheme, I feel like the players involved need to be punished."

When it comes to the 2017 MVP Award – Judge was the runner-up to Altuve – Judge took the high road, emphasizing that the race is in the past and no longer matters. He did, however, agree with the comments made by Cody Bellinger last week, devaluing Altuve's performance that season.

As for the World Series trophy that Houston won, after eliminating the Yankees in the ALCS, Judge called it meaningless. He called attention to the fact that the Astros didn't earn it as the reason why it's a championship the franchise doesn't deserve.

"I don’t think it holds any value," he said. "They didn’t earn it, that's how I feel is it wasn’t earned. It wasn’t earned playing the game right, fighting until the end.

"I think [Yu] Darvish was the one who said, if you’re playing in the Olympics and you win a gold medal and they find out you cheated, you don’t get to keep that medal."

Judge agreed that the impact of Houston's sign stealing extended past him and his teammates in pinstripes. Not only did the outfielder touch upon the players who had their careers, and lives, altered by Houston's competitive advantage, but he was particularly emotional about how this will be viewed in the eyes of baseball's young fans.

"I don’t want little kids, who look up to us and treat us like we’re super heroes, saying ‘why is so-and-so cheating, what’s happening with that?'" Judge explained. "So that was the toughest thing for me, seeing just all the talk about cheating [this offseason]. It destroys the reputation that this great game has."

On that note, he wrapped up his presser with a message to his peers around Major League Baseball. Beyond owning up to mistakes, showing remorse when in the wrong and playing the game the right way, Judge advised that players never forget how many people idolize everything they say or do.

"We’re all role models no matter what. We gotta make the right decisions because we have kids watching us and peers watching us, watching every move we make," Judge explained. "You try to cheat the rules or do something wrong, it’s going to come out eventually. It always does. The truth always comes out. That’s one message I have. With all the kids out there, always do the right thing no matter what."

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripe’s coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees