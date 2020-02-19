Aaron Judge Misses BP With Right Shoulder Soreness, Won't Play in Yankees Spring Training Opener This Weekend

TAMPA, Fla. – Each day at Yankees Spring Training, the amount of fans in attendance to watch their favorite players at George M. Steinbrenner Field has steadily increased.

With position players reporting on Monday, set to participate in the club's first full-team workout on Tuesday, the Yankee faithful was undoubtedly eager to witness Aaron Judge in the cage, launching majestic home runs during batting practice. Much to their chagrin, however, the star outfielder did not participate due to a minor right shoulder complication.

"I just felt a little soreness up in my shoulder, nothing alarming, nothing where I was like 'hey we need to really check this out,'" Judge explained. "I said 'hey we’ve got plenty of time going into spring training, let’s take it slowly the next couple of days, make sure everything is right and then kind of go from there.'"

Judge participated in outfielder's drills in the afternoon, charging ground balls and snagging fly balls as normal. He ran and stretched with the team down the right field line as he, Giancarlo Stanton and Brett Gardner were bombarded with autograph requests.

When it comes to taking some hacks – since all position players took swings in the cage at one point on Tuesday – skipper Aaron Boone wanted to take a conservative approach to ensure this doesn't turn into anything serious.

"We just decided to kind of get out ahead of it shut it down for a little bit," the Yankees manager said, revealing the two-time All-Star went through multiple tests to confirm it was nothing more than just soreness. "Some of the, you know, real vigorous, things like that hitting and throwing and stuff ... We want to make sure we're smart, get this out of there completely."

This "crankiness" in Judge's right shoulder – as Boone called it – is something that started acting up for the right fielder within the last few weeks. He's been shut down from throwing and hitting for approximately one week.

The plan moving forward is to take it slow since the club has time on their side ahead of Opening Day on March 26. That being said, don't expect to see Judge between the lines during the Yankees first exhibition game of the spring – a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

"I don’t anticipate [his injury having a] delay on the season, but he won’t be playing on February 22," Boone explained. "Hopefully not much behind that. We’ll treat it very conservatively."

Judge recalled his abbreviated offseason, taking barely any time off since he was so motivated following the Yankees' loss to the Astros in the American League Championship Series. He was already hitting in early November after New York was eliminated from the postseason in mid-October.

After a record-high trips to the injured list for this club in 2019 – and sudden back surgery two weeks ago to a key piece of the Yankees rotation in James Paxton – Boone isn't worried just yet about ailments plaguing this roster once again in 2020.

"I feel like overall from a health standpoint I like where we're at. Like, the trajectory of a lot of our guys are returning from things I feel like the evaluations have been very strong, guys are on individual programs that I think are going to serve them really well. Aaron’s case is not something I'm really concerned about."

