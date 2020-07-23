'That's the Beauty of America': Yankees Support Kneeling During National Anthem, Discuss Plan For Opening Day

NEW YORK – Aaron Judge was scrolling through Twitter when he came across pictures and videos of what members of occurred in front of the San Francisco Giants' dugout ahead of Monday night's exhibition game.

A handful of players — as well as the club's manager, Gabe Kapler — knelt during the national anthem, using their platforms to speak out against racial injustice.

When asked the following afternoon what Judge thinks of the Giants' peaceful protest, he didn't hesitate in articulating his full support.

"That’s the beauty of America. Freedom of speech and freedom to express yourself," Judge said. "We’ve got a special platform being athletes and being able to speak our mind and speak to what’s going on in this world."

Yankees' manager Aaron Boone echoed the sentiment of his star outfielder.

"This country allows you to express yourself in many different ways and that’s one of the beauties of it," Boone said. "I respect how anyone wants to demonstrate whether it’s in protests or in solidarity, whatever the reasons may be, I have no issues with that and support that."

Across the Yankees' trio of exhibition games leading up to Opening Day, no players or coaches in pinstripes elected to kneel for the national anthem. Judge revealed, however, that he and his teammates will be discussing a plan for New York's opener on Thursday, deciding whether or not the club will enact its own protest as the World-Series favorites begin their season in prime time.

If someone on the Yankees happens to kneel during the anthem, or protest in their own individual way, Boone said unequivocally that he will support their decision and actions.

"If that comes our way as a club, I’ll stand behind whoever has a strong feeling about it one way or another," he said. "We’ve talked a little bit about it yes, and we will talk a little bit more about things that are planned for Opening Day and beyond when we get together again [on Wednesday] and meet in D.C."

Members of the Yankees' organization have been outspoken regarding social injustice and the Black Lives Matter movement in the past, especially over the last few months.

Following the killing of George Floyd, an African American who died in police custody in late-May when he was violently apprehended by a white Minneapolis police officer, outfielder Giancarlo Stanton took to social media, saying "enough is enough."

Left-hander James Paxton recognized his "privilege and ignorance" on the subject of racial inequality, writing in a statement that it was time to "listen, learn and take action."

Judge also injected his voice into the discussion, joining some of the biggest names in Major League Baseball in a video calling for change and bringing attention to the Black Lives Matter Movement.

The Yankees as an organization released a statement two weeks after Floyd's death, condemning racism, prejudice and injustice in all forms.

Immediately following Floyd's killing, the club's general manager Brian Cashman engaged in an ongoing dialogue with Black employees and ballplayers within the organization, having "difficult conversations" and hearing "real personal stories" from those directly impacted by racial injustice.

Like Judge and Boone, Cashman is on board with any sort of peaceful protesting. He said that while America is the best country in the world, it's "broken" in more ways than one.

"I support the expression of the ability for somebody to protest in a way they see fit, as long as it's obviously in a legal and healthy way," Cashman said. "I think there's nothing more American than, being able to express your beliefs and do it in a safe way. And so I'm always supportive of that."

In the GM's eyes, the most important aspect of these protests is the ongoing conversations, having dialogues to ensure that all parties involved are making informed decisions.

That's especially pertinent to first baseman Luke Voit. While Voit respects those who kneel and has been a part of the ongoing discussions in the Bombers' clubhouse, he also wants to honor his brother who is in the military.

"We all have a voice and need step up because this country has been in a weird place," Voit said. "I want to honor those that have sacrificed their lives too and I want to honor my brother too. It’s a little different, but I get it and we need change. I hope it’s doing something that can better this world."

Regardless of how many members of the Yankees elect to take a knee during the national anthem on Thursday, Judge made it clear that this team stands together as one.

"We’re all in this together and try to have those uncomfortable conversations that we need to have and uncomfortable talking points," he said. "No matter what happens, we’re in this together."

