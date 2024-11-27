AL East Rival Emerging as 'Serious' Juan Soto Threat to Yankees
The biggest move of the 2024 MLB offseason thus far was made on Tuesday evening, when two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The New York Yankees were reportedly in play to sign Snell up until his final decision. However, due to their top priority being re-signing slugger Juan Soto, they couldn't guarantee Snell the sort of money he received from Los Angeles.
This commitment to Soto shows that New York still considers itself the favorite to acquire him. However, a November 26 article from the New York Post's Jon Heyman conveyed that another AL East team is "pushing hard" to sign him instead.
"The Red Sox are increasingly seen as a legitimate contender in the sweepstakes for the generational slugger as word is they are stepping up efforts to lure the superstar hitter away from their historic AL East nemesis," Heyman wrote.
"Sources say the Red Sox are attempting to sell Soto on his fit in Boston — a fit both at Fenway Park and within the history of the franchise," he continued.
Heyman later added, "In Boston, the club’s best hitters have historically been left-handed (Ted Williams, Carl Yastrzemski and David Ortiz), and lazy opposite-field fly balls from Soto could become doubles that bang off the Green Monster.
"During the Red Sox’s sit-down with Soto and agent Scott Boras two weeks ago in California, which was attended by Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner, the team also stressed its rich history with star players from the Dominican Republic."
Ortiz delivered a clear recruiting pitch to Soto earlier this week. While it still seems like both New York teams are the most likely to secure the 26-year-old slugger, Boston clearly isn't going to go down without a fight.