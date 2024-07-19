AL East Rival Has Trade Deadline Advantage Over Yankees
A recent article from The New York Post’s Jon Heyman explained why the New York Yankees can’t compete with one AL East foe when it comes to appealing trade pieces for this year's MLB Trade Deadline.
“The Yankees’ prospect stash is decent, and they are adept at dealing their dregs for useful pieces,” Heyman wrote. “But thanks to several years of basement-dwelling and some keen high draft choices, the Orioles are better equipped than anyone to make impact trades.”
The Orioles currently have the No. 1 ranked MLB farm system, according to MLB.com. The Yankees’ system is ranked No. 11, as they still boast some top-tier prospects such as outfielders Jasson Dominguez (No. 41 overall MLB prospect) and Spencer Jones (No. 84 overall).
Although Heyman noted that because both Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo will be free agents after the 2024 season, the Yankees are hesitant to trade either of those elite outfield prospects.
However, he did say that the Yankees would likely trade away Jones if it meant getting Detroit Tigers stud lefty starter Tarik Skubal in return. But, “that may be a bit of wishful thinking, since it’s hard to see the Yankees outbidding the Orioles for pitchers at the very top of anyone’s wish list.”
Baltimore’s prospect advantage is most concerning for Yankees fans because the two AL East rivals both need pitching support and are likely interested in trading for the same players.
While the Orioles are more keen on acquiring starting pitchers (the Yankees are primarily looking for relief help), Baltimore has also inquired about elite bullpen arms like the Athletics closer Mason Miller and Marlins closer Tanner Scott, as Heyman reported.
Therefore, the Yankees may need to part with more top-tier prospects than they’d prefer if they’re to out-bid the Orioles during this year’s trade deadline.