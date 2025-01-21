Analyst Proposes Jasson Dominguez Trade Scenario for Yankees
As the New York Yankees gear up for the 2025 season, they will hopefully see a lot more playing time with one of their top prospects.
With Juan Soto now on the New York Mets, outfielder Jasson Dominguez is expected to get more playing time in the outfield for the Yankees after showing promise during his brief tenure in the major leagues.
However, the 21-year-old prospect has yet to see much playing time at the big league level due to injuries. After making his major league debut on September 1, 2023, he needed Tommy John surgery after tearing his ulnar collateral ligament. This kept him out for the first few months of the 2024 season, while he continued to miss time due to an oblique injury while playing in the minors.
In just 26 major league games, Dominguez has batted .207/.310/.437 with six home runs, 11 RBI, and a .747 OPS. 18 of those games came last season, which saw him hit .179/.313/.304 with two homers.
Despite the Bronx Bombers seeming to be committed to Dominguez being the team's starting left fielder come Opening Day, a former Yankee is floating a massive trade offer that would trade the top prospect for an All-Star outfielder.
On Monday, former Yankees outfielder and current MLB analyst Cameron Maybin proposed a trade package on X that would send Dominguez to the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for outfielder Steven Kwan.
Kwan has developed into a star for the Guardians, both offensively and defensively, since making his major league debut during the 2022 season. The 27-year-old has been one of the league's most sensational contact hitters, in addition to winning a Gold Glove in each of his first three seasons; he currently averages a 5.0 bWAR per 162 games.
This past season for Kwan saw him reach new heights, putting together his best all-around season so far. The left fielder slashed .292/.368/.425 with 14 home runs, 44 RBI, and a personal-best .793 OPS while winning his third consecutive Gold Glove and earning his first All-Star selection.
This is surely a bold prediction by Maybin, as the Yankees have held Dominguez in very high regard and Kwan has been a franchise player for the Guardians. Even though both teams have not publicly considered moving on from their young outfielders, they are also looking to make another deep playoff run this season, and this hypothetical trade could help each side.