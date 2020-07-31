Aroldis Chapman Cleared to Return to Yankees After Bout With Coronavirus

Aroldis Chapman is closing in on his return to the back of the Bombers' bullpen.

After testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, the left-hander has been cleared to rejoin the Yankees on Friday, per ESPN's Marly Rivera.

Chapman was placed on the COVID-19 injured list on July 11, exhibiting mild symptoms. He was the only member of the Yankees' roster to test positive for the coronavirus during New York's Summer Camp at Yankee Stadium.

In order to return from a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, a player must test negative two times in a row. That was the case for infielder DJ LeMahieu and right-handed reliever Luis Cessa, who have both rejoined the team after contracting the virus prior to training camp.

In Chapman's absence, Zack Britton has been closing games for the Yankees. The veteran left-hander has tallied a pair of saves through the club's first five games of the regular season — including one against the Orioles on Thursday night.

Ahead of Opening Day, Yankees' general manager Brian Cashman told the media that while he's unable to give specifics on Chapman's condition, the organization is "thankful" that he's doing well.

"He's doing well given the circumstances he was diagnosed with COVID," Cashman explained. "When he's passed all their hurdles, you'll see him back as part of our group when he's game ready to be part of the group."

While LeMahieu was able to return to the Yankees' starting lineup promptly after rejoining the club at camp, Chapman will need some time to build back up to being in game condition.

Take Cessa as an example. The right-hander was cleared on July 19 and has yet to make his debut this season.

Chapman is a six-time All-Star with 273 saves in his 10-year career. He was recognized as the American League Reliever of the Year in 2019, recording 37 saves.

