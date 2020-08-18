Aroldis Chapman Returns to Bullpen as Yankees Get Good News on DJ LeMahieu's Sprained Thumb

NEW YORK — With three MVP-caliber players on the injured list, the Yankees were due for some good news.

Ahead of Monday night's series finale against the Red Sox, not only did New York announce the return of closer Aroldis Chapman from his battle with COVID-19, but a second opinion on DJ LeMahieu's thumb injury revealed the second baseman was nothing more than a strain.

"He’ll be the closer," Yankees' manager Aaron Boone said of Chapman on Monday afternoon. "If there’s a save situation, he’ll be in there tonight in the ninth."

When Chapman takes the mound, it'll be his regular-season debut. He tested positive for the coronavirus during Summer Camp and although he only experienced mild symptoms, it was a long road back to back-to-back negative tests.

Over the last few weeks, the left-hander has been building up to a physical place where he's ready to return, throwing to live hitters twice at the Yankees' alternate site.

With the reigning American League Reliever of the Year Award winner returning to the bullpen, Boone and the Bombers are presented with something that any coaching staff would consider a good problem to have.

Up to this point, in Chapman's place, Zack Britton has done a fabulous job as the interim closer. The veteran has been "flourishing" in the role, leading Major League Baseball with eight saves as of Sunday night.

Nonetheless, Britton assured that he's come to terms with his stint as the Yankees' closer coming to an end for now. After all, he didn't re-sign with New York to save ball games, he said. He returned to win a championship.

"We're adding a quality arm," Britton said. "[Chapman's] going to help our bullpen and give us some depth with Tommy [Kahnle] being out it's going to be huge for us. As for me, I'm probably going to be going back into what I did last year."

Even as Kahnle is set to miss the rest of the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, Chapman's return solidifies one of the better bullpens in baseball. Factor in a dominant start to the campaign from relievers Chad Green and Adam Ottavino, in flexible set-up man roles, and New York's 'pen is poised to keep late-inning leads intact moving forward.

When it comes to LeMahieu, the Yankees now have a better idea of how much time he's expected to miss. A second opinion on the second baseman's left thumb sprain—resulting in a trip to the 10-day injured list—revealed any sort of serious injury has been avoided. LeMahieu doesn't have a fracture, a tear or any ligament damage.

"Our hand specialist has weighed in and agrees with the prognosis, so it’s looking like a similar timeline as the one he had before, in the two-to-three week range," Boone said. "We are sending it to the hand specialist that dealt with him a few years ago when this occurred and he hasn’t weighed in yet but feel pretty good about where it’s at right now."

In 2018, LeMahieu missed 15 games with an identical diagnosis when he was on the Colorado Rockies. Now, he and his American League-leading .411 batting average find themselves on the shelf for the next few weeks.

"There’s no fracture in there and the ligaments on the side are intact and not compromised, so it’s just the strain," Boone added. "It’s just getting the swelling out of there. Hopefully in that two-to-three week range."

