Athletics All-Star Slugger Called 'Best Solution' To Fix Yankees' Offense
The New York Yankees could use a major boost in the offense.
New York's offense features both Aaron Judge and Juan Soto but it still needs more firepower. The Yankees currently are missing slugger Giancarlo Stanton and his absence has been clear. New York hasn't gotten much offensive production out of the infield and Alex Verdugo has struggled lately and therefore the loss of Stanton has been devastating.
The Yankees should get Stanton back in the not-so-distant future, but New York should be looking to add around the trade deadline. One player who was mentioned as the possible "best solution" is Oakland Athletics All-Star slugger Brent Rooker by Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller.
"The even longer-term and arguably best solution, though, is Brent Rooker," Miller said. "Oakland's top slugger has primarily served as a (Designated Hitter) this season, but he has played a fair amount of corner outfield in his career. Even if he's a slight step down from Verdugo with his glove in left, no one is going to care in the slightest about that if he brings his .891 OPS with him to the Yankees...
"They would need to part with some serious prospect capital to get him, but that's also true for 2.5 years of (Jazz Chisholm Jr.) or 3.5 years of (Luis Robert Jr.). Quality outfielders don't come cheap. Rooker might be the one most worth it, though. At any rate, it'd be fun to add him to the mix right as Giancarlo Stanton is coming back from the (Injured List)."
Rooker doesn't have a big name, but he could significantly help the Yankees' offense. He clubbed 30 home runs last season with 69 RBIs and is on pace to surpass both of those numbers this year.
Adding Rooker to New York's lineup plus the eventual return of Stanton could help take the Yankees to another level down the stretch.
