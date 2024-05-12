Athletics Could Trade Rising Young Star; Could Yankees Join Sweepstakes?
There are sure to be some big-name players on the move this summer.
It already has been a rollercoaster of a season and as we start to get closer to the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline there's sure to be even more movement. Clubs have started to trade earlier than expected with the Miami Marlins dealing All-Star infielder Luis Arráez to the San Diego Padres.
There are sure to be plenty more deals and the New York Yankees likely will be linked to many of the top players expected to be traded. New York already is loaded with talent but seems to be going all in on the 2024 season and likely will make a few moves.
Speculation already has started to pick up about who could be traded and one player who has been mentioned is Oakland Athletics rising young star Mason Miller. The 25-year-old has been fantastic so far this season for Oakland and the club reportedly is listening to offers for him already, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"The Oakland A’s are listening on offers for closer Mason Miller, who has struck out 33 of the 60 batters he has faced this season, but the asking price is so steep he’s expected to stay put," Nightengale.
New York already has a great closer in Clay Holmes, but he will be a free agent at the end of the season. Adding Miller could be a major boost this season and for years to come. He could take over eighth-inning duties and then if Holmes leaves this offseason, he could move into the closer role next season.
The Yankees already have the best bullpen in baseball but trading for Miller would help make it even better.
