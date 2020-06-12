New York Yankees Select RHP Beck Way With Third Round Pick of MLB Draft

After starting the 2020 MLB Draft with two lefty-swinging position players, the Yankees close out its class with a right-handed pitcher.

New York picked Beck Way out of Northwest Florida State Junior College with the No. 129 selection.

Way, 20, is ranked as the No. 95 prospect in MLB Pipeline's top 200. Baseball America had him at No. 84 and called him the top junior college prospect. Listed at 6-foot-6, 200 pounds, the product of Mechanicsburg High School outside of Harrisburg, Pa., is committed to transfer to LSU. The Yankees will hope to change that.

With the Cotuit Kettleers in the Cape Cod League this past summer, Way was dynamic out of the bullpen. In 11 games and 13 2/3 innings pitched, the righty had 18 strikeouts and a 3.29 ERA.

If you think those numbers were impressive, get this. In a coronavirus-shortened campaign this spring, Way had a spotless 5-0 record with a 0.67 ERA across seven games.

"It's a great day for Beck and his family," Way's head coach Doug Martin told the Northwest Florida Raiders' website. "One of the things we do is try to help players develop to be able to continue their careers. For Beck, he gets to continue at the highest level possible. We're happy to be a part of his journey to what we hope is the major leagues."

For more on the righty flamethrower, here's an excerpt from MLB.com's scouting report:

Long and lean, Way uses a three-quarters delivery to bring three pitches which have the chance to be average or better. He’ll throw his fastball in the 91-95 mph range and can reach back for a tick or two more. His slider is very good when he stays on top of the low-80s breaking ball, but he can get under it at times. He doesn’t use his mid-80s changeup much, but he’s athletic enough to believe it will be an effective offering in the future. In the past, Way had struggled with his command, but in a starting role this spring, he was much more consistent in finding the strike zone. The team that takes him early enough to keep him from moving on to LSU will think the projectable right-hander has the chance to start long-term, knowing that the fastball-slider combination will work really well out of a bullpen.

Way joins both Austin Wells and Trevor Hauver to round out the Yankees' 2020 MLB Draft class. Wells and Hauver – both left-handed hitters out of the Pac-12 Conference – were picked in the first and third rounds respectively.



